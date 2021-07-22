5 free-agent OL who can help Bengals ahead of training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals have used every approach possible to improve the roster over the last two seasons.

And while it might be easy to suggest the team is done adding to the roster ahead of training camp, the list of available free agents at offensive line positions is pretty interesting.

While our look at the best remaining linemen left on the market isn’t suggesting the team needs to add someone, they are names to keep in mind if the group of guys the Bengals already have suffer setbacks during camp.

T Mitchell Schwartz

No word on if Schwartz wants to keep playing, but injuries were a big part of the reason the Chiefs let him go while remaking the unit this offseason. He's still only 32 and graded well last season over limited snaps. In 2019, he posted an 84.0 PFF grade over 1,000-plus snaps with no sacks allowed. Adding him would require he or Riley Reiff kick inside, but a little awkwardness is better than Joe Burrow getting hurt again.

G David DeCastro

DeCastro has openly talked about retirement if he can't get through a nagging ankle issue, but we'd be remiss not to mention the best guard on the market (and one who routinely gave the Bengals problems as a member of the Steelers). If the ankle is right, DeCastro is still a starter-level player who would give the team an improved starting five than what is currently projected.

T Russell Okung

Okung is going to be one of those tackles who gets a call as soon as a team loses a tackle during camp. He's 32 and hasn't played in more than seven games in each of the last two seasons, but he's at worst valuable depth and a capable swing backup. He's someone to keep in mind if the Bengals end up needing help.

C Austin Reiter

Reiter went from undrafted to starting for a Super Bowl contender to released in what has been a pretty wild journey. He was cut loose from the Chiefs this offseason but his play last year wasn't terrible. He'd provide interesting competition for a depth spot if nothing else, plus capable insurance if returning-from-injury Trey Hopkins isn't ready to go.

G Nick Easton

It's a little easy to forget now, but a report this offseason linked the Bengals to Easton. This was after making other big moves though and Easton doesn't offer much upside as a starter after multiple injury issues. But adding to the mix on the interior and starting the best possible five is the goal -- so more competition couldn't hurt.

