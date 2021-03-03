5 free agent offensive linemen for the Steelers to consider

There is going to be a changing of the guard along the offensive line for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Center Maurkice Pouncey has retired and Alejandro Villanaueva, Matt Feiler and Zach Banner are all free agents.

Most of Steelers needs along the line will be filled via the NFL draft thanks to minimal salary-cap space but this doesn’t rule out some action in free agency if Pittsburgh can find a bargain or two.

Here are five guys Pittsburgh could consider in free agency.

OT Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals

It could be a homecoming for Beachum and the Steelers. Beachum spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh before leaving in free agency in 2016. Beachum is an excellent starting tackle even at 31 and could be a great bridge to the next starting tackle.

C Alex Mack, Falcons

Mack is headed into his 13th NFL season but there's no doubt he can still play. Again, Mack wouldn't give the Steelers a long-term solution at center in place of Pouncey but he's not going to cost a fortune and would be a great one-year replacement while Ben Roethlisberger is still around.

C David Andrews, Patriots

Andrews has been solid but not spectacular in his first five NFL seasons. He's now looking to get a raise but shouldn't be among the top free agents at the position. Andrews is a guy who can be a long-term answer without breaking the bank.

G Kelechi Osemele, Chiefs

If Osemele hadn't suffered a significant knee injury in October we aren't having this conversation. But after tearing tendons in both knees, his future is unclear. Osemele can still play if he can get healthy and could be a bargain.

OT Mike Remmers, Chiefs

Remmers is another one of those mid-tier guys who has put together a rock-solid career but has never been spectacular. Remmers has experience at left tackle and would be a great replacement for Villanueva.

