5 free-agent guards the Rams should target

Guard isn’t a position the Rams are likely to pursue heavily in free agency this year, considering both David Edwards and Austin Corbett remain under contract through 2021. But Austin Blythe is a free agent at center, and if the Rams can’t find a viable replacement at that spot, it’s possible they’d consider adding a guard and moving Corbett to center.

The free-agent pool isn’t rich with talent at guard, aside from Joe Thuney at the top, but there are sure to be options out there for the Rams at a somewhat affordable cost.

Germain Ifedi, Bears

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Ifedi has come up way short as a former first-round pick, struggling mightily at tackle with the Seahawks. But he moved inside to guard for the Bears last season and had arguably the best year of his career. He allowed just two sacks and had a career-high overall grade of 65.5, according to Pro Football Focus, performing best in pass protection compared to run blocking. Because of his struggles up to this point, Ifedi isn't going to cost whichever team signs him very much. Another one- or two-year deal with little guaranteed money could be in the cards for Ifedi as he tries to build his stock back up.

Kyle Long

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Long is planning an NFL comeback after retiring before the 2020 season. He hasn’t played more than 10 games in a season since 2015 and has started just 12 games in the last two seasons he played (2018 and 2019). But when healthy, Long was one of the best guards in football, earning three straight Pro Bowl selections from 2013-2015. That was a long time ago, but after taking a year off, perhaps Long is back to full strength. The Rams aren’t desperate for help at guard, but if they move Corbett to center, Long could be a nice fit in his place.

Jon Feliciano, Bills

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Feliciano spent the last two years as a starter for the Bills at guard, though he missed seven games last season. He didn’t allow a sack and only committed two penalties in 2020, playing relatively well despite missing half the year. He’s better in the run game than he is in pass protection, so he would fit well with what the Rams want to do offensively next season. As a mid-level starter, Feliciano won't command top dollar and will likely be in their price range at the position.

Story continues

Oday Aboushi, Lions

(Detroit Lions via AP).

Aboushi was a part-time starter for the Lions last season, starting eight of the 16 games he appeared in. He only gave up one sack while playing 622 snaps, though his four penalties are somewhat alarming. PFF gave him an overall grade of 66.6, which wasn’t far off his career-best of 71.7 in 2014. Like many of the other guards on this list, a short-term deal is likely in the cards for Aboushi, potentially for less than $2 million per year.

Denzelle Good, Raiders

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Good wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade for the Rams, but last season was one of his better performances in the NFL. He allowed just two sacks on 958 snaps played, checking in with a 56.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. Like Feliciano, he’s better as a run blocker than in the passing game, so the Rams would have to live with some of his struggles in pass protection. Good will be on the cheaper end as a potential starter, which makes him an option for the Rams in free agency.

1

1

1

1