5 free agent DT’s that can help fill in for David Onyemata

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata shared Friday on Instagram that he has been suspended to start the 2021 NFL season after testing positive for a banned substance. With two of the top three Saints defensive tackles (Malcolm Brown and Sheldon Rankins) leaving the team this offseason, depth along the line was already worryingly thin.

The Saints will likely need to add a tackle to the roster in order to help fill the void Onyemata’s loss will create. Of the seven defensive tackles left on the roster, only one of them was drafted to enter the NFL, and he (practice squad holdover Ryan Glasgow) is also the only one with more than three years’ experience in the league.

An experienced option to hold it all together would be nice, but it’s worth noting everyone still available is either older, returning from injury, or both. Here are five free agent options New Orleans could pursue:

Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins (97) before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cincinnati, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

The Cincinnati Bengals legend is still available, however he is 33 years old. Over the course of 11 seasons with the Bengals, Atkins was able to amass 75.5 sacks and has had a relatively healthy career. Atkins has played 16 games in nine of those years, but his age and injury history are a cause for concern moving forward. His 2020 season was shortened with a shoulder injury that resulted in surgery and limited him to 8 games. However, he has the pedigree to step in and help provide depth and leadership during Onyemata's absence.

Corey Peters

Dec 1, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley II (30) runs the ball as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) defends during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Atknis, Peters is also 33 and therefore he would be nothing more than a fill-in for Onyemata and then depth going forward. Peters has spent his 11-season career with the Arizona Cardinals and the Atlanta Falcons where he recorded a total of 19 sacks and 266 total tackles. He has also been relatively consistent on the injury front throughout his career, however his 2020 season was ended with a knee injury. He is looking to stay healthy this season and could be a good fit for the Saints if he can stay on the field.

Jurrell Casey

Sep 14, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Jurrell Casey (99) in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Casey is younger than the previously two mentioned players, but only by a year as he will enter the season at 32. However, there is a lot of interest in the five-time Pro Bowler who has had a solid career up to this point with 57 sacks and 507 combined tackles. Like those before him in this list, he is trying to come back from an injury. He missed a majority of the 2020 season with a bicep tear that occurred in September.

Gerald McCoy

This is a 2020 photo of Gerald McCoy of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

McCoy, to continue a theme on this list, is also 33 and did not play in 2020. However, his time with Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved that he was an elite player for nearly a decade in which he secured 59.5 sacks from the interior. Unfortunately a quad muscle tear in Dallas Cowboys training camp ended his 2020 season before it started. His injury and age mean that he is in the declining portion of his career. Yet, he still believes he has something to give and the Saints are in need of some help. McCoy could be the answer.

Kawann Short

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 21: Kawann Short #99 of the Carolina Panthers during the Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Short is another aging option who will be 32 heading into the season, but he is a player who has competed at an elite level with the Carolina Panthers. The Saints have seen him play up close over the course of the last eight seasons in which he has amassed 32.5 sacks and 268 total tackles. However, he has only played in five games the last two seasons combined due to various injuries. A short-term deal could work out well for both sides.

