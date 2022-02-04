5 free agent DBs that could follow Ed Donatell from Denver to Seattle

The Seahawks are expected to hire Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. While he won’t be serving as the new defensive coordinator in Seattle, Donatell will have a “senior role” on Pete Carroll’s staff.

Much of Donatell’s previous experience in the NFL has come as a defensive backs/secondary coach. As it happens, Denver has several defensive backs who are about to become free agents. Nepotism never goes out of style and coaches always like to bring in players who already know their system. So, let’s take a look at five potential former Broncos DBs that the Seahawks could sign in March.

CB Kyle Fuller

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Pete Carroll and John Schneider should do everything in their power to re-sign both D.J. Reed and Sidney Jones, securing their outside cornerback group for the foreseeable future. However, there’s no guarantee they’ll get that done. If either one leaves, Seattle will need to explore other options. Fuller (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) is a two-time Pro Bowler and was an All-Pro once. In 112 career games, he’s put up 19 interceptions and 86 PBus. At his best, Fuller led the league in both categories in 2018 with Chicago.

SCB Bryce Callahan

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The most interesting free agent in this group is also the best one and happens to fit Seattle’s needs most. One of the better slot corners in the league, Callahan (5-foot-9, 188 pounds) has posted six picks, 29 passes defensed and 171 solo tackles in 66 games. If the Broncos re-sign Callahan or another team lands him, the Seahawks might also consider Chris Harris Jr. – who spent the last two seasons with the Chargers but was in Denver for the 2019 season with Donatell.

S Kareem Jackson

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

If the Seahawks are looking to add more experience to their secondary, Jackson (5-foot-10, 183 pounds) is easily the best choice. Now ancient by NFL standards, Jackson is 33 years old and has played in 176 regular season games since the Texans picked him in the first round of the 2010 draft. During that time, he’s posted 20 interceptions and 104 PBUs. Jackson isn’t the defender that he used to be, but he wouldn’t be starting over Jamal Adams or Quandre Diggs in any case.

CB Nate Hairston

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Hairston (six-foot, 195 pounds) has a good mix of youth and experience. He’s 27 years old and has played in 59 games, mostly as a backup. This season, he allowed 9.9 yards per completion, two touchdowns and a 108.1 passer rating. Hairston wasn’t on the field much in 2021. He played 148 defensive snaps – or 15% of the team’s total. However, Pro Football Focus gave him a strong 76.0 grade in coverage.

CB Mike Ford

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Ford (six-foot, 194 pounds) went undrafted after playing his college football at Southeast Missouri State. He’s appeared in 44 pro games so far but has only earned seven starts, totaling 55 combined tackles and four pass breakups. Ford played just 13 defensive snaps this season – spending most of his time on special teams.

