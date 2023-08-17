5 free agent cornerbacks the Ravens could target after Marlon Humphrey’s foot surgery

The Ravens have about nine cornerbacks on the roster and two or three safeties who could transition outside after Marlon Humprhey’s foot surgery.

Baltimore reportedly had two cornerbacks in for workouts on Thursday, and the tryouts indicate the GM Eric DeCosta could look to add more depth to the roster.

With the Ravens participating in a walkthrough on Thursday, we’re looking at five free agent cornerbacks the team could target.

Ronald Darby

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick of the Bills back in 2015, Ronald Darby has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos. Darby has started 88 games. He’s never been to the Pro Bowl, but Darby was a starter for the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The former Cowboys cornerback reportedly worked out with Ronald Darby on Thursday morning, and has experience as a starter.

Bryce Callahan

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 011423 Chargers Jags Cp 63

Injuries threatened Bryce Callahan’s career before a rebound 2022 season with the Chargers playing in the slot.

William Jackson III

Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers traded for Jackson at the deadline last season in a deal with the Washington Commanders. The veteran cornerback never appeared in a game was placed on injured reserve with a back issue and never played a snap for the Steelers.

Jackson was a salary cap casualty, but could provide depth and experience if healthy.

Cameron Dantzler

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Dantzler signed a one-year deal with the Bills in June, but was waived with an injury designation.

Dantzler spent the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, playing in 35 games and starting 26.

Last season, Dantzler recorded 50 total tackles, five passes defensed, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble and fumble recovery in 10 games.

Kyle Fuller

(AP Photo/John Munson)

If fully healthy after tearing his ACL last September, Fuller could look to return to Baltimore where he’d be able to jump right into a system he’s familiar with.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire