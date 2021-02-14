5 free agent cornerbacks the Jets should target

Important decisions lie ahead for Joe Douglas with free agency and the NFL draft nearing.

After spending the first part of the offseason finding New York’s next head coach, Douglas’ focus now shifts to putting together a competitive roster for Robert Saleh to work with. A major step in accomplishing that feat would be to address the cornerback position, which severely hampered the Jets’ secondary in 2020.

Between the inexperience New York boasts at the position and ineffective play throughout last season, cornerback is a glaring need for the Jets this offseason. This offseason’s free agent cornerback class isn’t exactly loaded, but there is enough talent available for the taking for Douglas to significantly upgrade the unit.

Here are five corners Douglas and New York should have interest in once free agency kicks off.

Troy Hill

Hill wasn’t one of the biggest names on a star-studded Rams defense in 2020, but he was among Los Angeles’ most impactful defenders working opposite Jalen Ramsey. Hill made his presence felt in coverage throughout last season, registering 10 pass deflections and a career-high three interceptions. The 29-year-old isn’t the biggest cornerback in free agency this offseason, but he is as physical as they come at the position. He’s also a willing participant in run support, which could check another box for Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich. Hill isn’t a star but adding a player of his ilk would pay dividends for a Jets secondary in desperate need of an influx of talent -- especially at cornerback.

William Jackson III

Jackson III was a key contributor in a Bengals secondary that was quietly one of the better ones in the AFC last season, racking up 45 tackles, 11 pass deflections and one interception. The 28-year-old hasn't developed into the star Cincinnati thought he might become when it selected him in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, but Jackson III has developed into a solid cornerback nonetheless. He also comes with solid size (6-foot, 196 pounds) and length for an outside corner, making him a player the Jets should at the very least consider.

Richard Sherman

Sherman is on the back-nine of his career at 32 years old, but his affinity for Saleh is well-known. Even if he is not the superstar he used to be, New York could benefit from adding him to the mix considering the personnel it ran out at the position throughout 2020. If Sherman is more interested in reuniting with Saleh than chasing another Super Bowl ring in 2021, One Jets Drive becomes a realistic destination for the five-time All-Pro. It would certainly be surreal to see him don the Gotham green after his years of beefing with Darrelle Revis.

Desmond King II

The Jets could be in the market for a new nickel cornerback with Brian Poole set to hit free agency. If New York opts to not retain Poole or he decides to take his talents elsewhere, King should be high on Douglas' cornerback board. A first-team All-Pro selection in 2018, King is one of the best nickel corners in the NFL. He endured somewhat of an up-and-down 2020 after being traded from the Chargers to the Titans midseason, but stability could be what King needs to get back to his dominant ways in 2021. The Iowa product would also give the Jets a dangerous return weapon, as he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2018.

K'Waun Williams

Williams spent the last two years establishing himself as an ideal fit in Saleh’s defense, recording 51 tackles, two interceptions and 22 tackles in 2019, and four pass deflections and a forced fumble in an injury-shortened 2020 season. He is also a New Jersey native, which could give him another reason to consider making the move from San Francisco to New York. Williams should be near the top of Gang Green’s free agent wishlist if Poole isn't back with the team in 2021. He has already proven he can get the job done for New York’s new head man.

