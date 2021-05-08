5 free agent cornerbacks for Bills to consider

The Bills did not use a top pick at the 2021 NFL draft on a cornerback. Because of that, the team could still stand to add another veteran to the puzzle.

In the sixth round, Wisconsin’s Rachad Wildgoose was selected by the Bills. However, he might factor more into a position battle in the slot with Taron Johnson.

If the Bills decide they want a third piece to battle for playing time on the outside with Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson, they still do have some free-agent options.

With that, here are five free agent cornerbacks for the Bills to consider adding:

Richard Sherman

Cornerback Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Bills would probably love Richard Sherman across from Tre'Davious White. He's 33, but not every player has the smarts and experience that Sherman has. The problem is that, per Niners Wire, Sherman is in talks to return to the Bay Area in 2021, and his price tag is probably too high for the Bills.

Bashaud Breeland

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

At one point the Panthers, when they were running a defense similar to the Bills' system under Sean McDermott, were going to sign Brashaud Breeland. Instead he had an offseason injury and his contract was voided and he didn't end up there. So since Breeland was going to land with the Panthers, could he be a fit with the Bills?

Brian Poole

Brian Poole of the Jets(Gannett photo)

While we mentioned at the top that the Bills need an outside cornerback, Brian Poole is a solid nickel on the inside that the Bills could consider. Johnson has started there for the Bills for the past several seasons, and while he did have a huge playoff interception last season, Johnson has played inconsistent at times. Bringing in Poole might also push Wildgoose to the No. 2 competition.

Steve Nelson

Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

After having a tough go of it with the Chiefs in a man coverage scheme, Steve Nelson went to the Steelers and played better when his team mixed in some zone schemes. That's what the Bills do under McDermott. A 2015 third-round pick, it remains to be seen if he could be in Buffalo's price range since he was really only just released as a salary cap dump.

Gareon Conley

Gareon Conley #22 of the Texans. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Gareon Conley hasn't had a stellar NFL career so far, but he does read as the type of veteran the Bills go after since McDermott took over. Someone who wants to rejuvenate their career, potentially on a short-term, one-year deal. After missing 2020 due to injury Conley won't be expensive, but he would certainly have to win a job against Wallace and Jackson. He wouldn't be handed anything.

1

1