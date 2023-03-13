5 free-agent CBs the Rams could sign to help replace Jalen Ramsey

There’s only one Jalen Ramsey in the NFL, and unfortunately for the Los Angeles Rams, he’s no longer going to be on the team. The Rams agreed to trade him to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, getting back only a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long.

With Ramsey on his way out, cornerback becomes one of the Rams’ two biggest needs, right behind edge rusher. They won’t find another three-time All-Pro and versatile defensive back like Ramsey this offseason, but there will be options in free agency to help replace the star corner.

Here are five the Rams should consider signing.

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers

Nov 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown pass over Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Jamel Dean (35) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Tampa Bay 40-34. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With his age (26), size (6-foot-1) and ability, Dean is viewed as the best cornerback on the market. He’s a No. 1 corner who has the size to cover bigger receivers and the speed to keep up with faster ones, playing 80% of his snaps on the outside last season. He’s not nearly as versatile as Ramsey is but he’s willing to help in run support and has allowed a completion rate of 53% or below in three of his four seasons in the NFL.

Last season, he did allow five touchdowns, but he only gave up 34 catches on 68 targets and missed only one tackle all season.

Jonathan Jones, Patriots

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jones played more outside cornerback than ever before in 2022, lining up outside on 778 of his 1,030 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. In 2020, he played just 90 outside snaps and just 57 (of 292) in 2021 there. Despite not playing the slot as much last year, he still has the ability to do so, which is valuable to the Rams in their scheme.

Obviously, Jones isn’t the caliber of player that Ramsey is and he went through some coverage struggles in the second half of the season, but he would be a nice addition to the secondary for a year or two, even at 29 years old.

Byron Murphy Jr., Cardinals

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Murphy has similar inside-out versatility at cornerback but he’ll likely be even pricier than Jones because he’s only 25 years old. He missed eight games with injury last season and played the majority of his snaps on the outside, but he still lined up in the slot on 130 of his 614 plays.

Murphy’s 66.7 overall grade in 2022 was the highest of his career thus far, allowing a career-low 64.3% completion rate in coverage, though he didn’t come up with an interception and gave up four touchdowns. He’s a younger cornerback the Rams could begin to rebuild their defensive backfield around.

Shaquill Griffin, Jaguars

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Griffin was cut by the Jaguars two seasons after signing a three-year, $40 million deal with them in 2021. He played just five games last season and 14 in 2021, so injuries have been a concern for him; that could limit his next contract in free agency.

He’s a big enough cornerback to hold up on the outside full-time, which is where he plays the majority of his snaps, but he doesn’t have much experience in the slot. So if the Rams were to sign him, they’d likely need to keep Cobie Durant in the slot the majority of the time. In just five games last season, Griffin allowed 22 receptions on 32 targets for 264 yards with three touchdowns and no picks.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers’ other cornerback is also a free agent, and he’s slightly younger than Dean (25). Murphy-Bunting played only nine games last season, being limited by multiple injuries throughout the year, but he only allowed catches on 22 of his 40 targets with two interceptions and four touchdowns surrendered.

One of Murphy-Bunting’s biggest weaknesses is tackling, missing seven attempts last season and 12 in 2020. But coverage-wise, Murphy-Bunting is versatile and capable, playing both in the slot and on the outside.

