5 free agent CBs the Colts should consider in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are set up pretty nicely when it comes to the cornerback room, but it still wouldn’t hurt to add some depth in free agency during the 2022 offseason.

Though they shouldn’t be expected to splurge at the position when the middle of March rolls around, having four solid cornerbacks would go a long way for the defense. The priority is the pass rush, and that should take precedence over everything.

But with a young, developing cornerback room working under Ron Milus, the Colts should be relatively active in free agency when it comes to adding an upside veteran to work in the rotation.

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to be in on players like J.C. Jackson, Stephon Gimore or even Carlton Davis. Their talent certainly warrants a place on this list and they would make the defense better but we’re also trying to be realistic.

If we’ve learned anything from the last four offseasons, Chris Ballard doesn’t go after the top-tier free agents.

Here are five cornerbacks the Colts should consider in 2022 free agency:

Casey Hayward, 32

Though Hayward is up there in age, the Colts have been keen on bringing in veterans who fit the scheme for a year or two. They’ve done so with players like Pierre Desir, Mike Mitchell and Xavier Rhodes.

Hayward is likely going to be viewed as the best option for the Colts in free agency. The history he has with Gus Bradley and Ron Milus tracks from their days with the Chargers and Raiders. Hayward still has enough left in his game to provide a rotational role on the boundary.

According to Pro Football Focus, Hayward allowed a 76.1 passer rating on 59 targets with the Raiders in 2021.

Ahkello Witherspoon, 27

Witherspoon fits what the Colts want to do with their cornerbacks, especially now that Bradley’s scheme has taken over. He has the length and zone abilities to play in the rotation with Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin on the boundary.

While Witherspoon allowed 15.6 yards per reception in 2021 with the Steelers, he also allowed just a 48.0 passer rating on 35 targets. That’s enough to work with while bringing him into a scheme that would maximize his talents.

D.J. Reed, 25

While Reed stands at 5-foot-9 and doesn’t really have the desired length that Ballard likes in his cornerbacks, he has still proven to be an asset in the secondary on the boundary, where he played the majority of his snaps for the Seahawks in 2021.

Despite the size limitations, Reed was an impact player against the run for Seattle while allowing just 10.9 yards per reception and a 66.0 passer rating on 68 targets.

Mike Hughes, 26

If the Colts were to go after Hughes, it’s likely that he would be holding a rotational role on the boundary. This would allow for Rodgers and Ya-Sin to continue growing their games in bigger roles while Hughes contributes as a depth piece.

Though he hasn’t truly lived up to the draft capital as a first-round pick with the Vikings in 2018, he found a solid role with the Chiefs in 2021. He has enough talent and fit within the scheme to be a solid rotational player if the Colts just wanted to add some upside on a one-year deal.

Rasul Douglas, 26

Like Hughes, going after Douglas would be for depth purposes. He has the length and is a good enough athlete to work as a rotational cornerback in the zone-heavy scheme under Gus Bradley.

Douglas allowed just 10.6 yards per reception and a 46.1 passer rating on 66 targets with the Packers in 2021. He also showed off some solid ball skills with a career-high five interceptions.

