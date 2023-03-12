5 free-agent CBs the Colts could consider in 2023

The Indianapolis Colts have a solid cornerback room but depth and future talent could certainly be added. One way to do that would be through free agency in 2023.

The situation regarding Kenny Moore II’s future with the team is unclear. He carries no dead cap so he could be traded or released this offseason without penalty. Meanwhile, both Stephon Gilmore and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. are free agents after the 2023 season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Colts double-dipped at cornerback in both free agency and the 2023 NFL draft.

We took a look at the following positions for the Colts to consider adding to in free agency:

We shouldn’t expect the Colts to go on a wild spending spree in free agency. It’s not their M.O., and Chris Ballard isn’t working with the same amount of salary-cap space as he’s used to.

Here’s a look at five free-agent cornerbacks the Colts could consider in 2023:

Jamel Dean

Age: 26

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Dean is probably going to be out of the price range for the Colts, but if they wanted to pursue an option that could be more of a long-term stick, he would be the top target. Dean has the size and length the Colts like to see at the cornerback position, and he can match up well with the bigger bodies on the boundary. In 2022 according to Pro Football Focus, Dean allowed a 50% completion rate and an 81.3 passer rating when targeted. Adding Dean to the other side of Gilmore would give the Colts a solid cornerback duo.

James Bradbury

Age: 30

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Signing Bradberry certainly wouldn’t be done on a long-term deal, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts wanted to a Stephon-Gilmore-type of contract with the veteran. As long as they don’t get outpriced, but that’s more likely to happen than not. According to Pro Football Focus, Bradberry allowed a 46% completion rate and a 54.2 passer rating in coverage during the 2022 season. He has the one season of familiarity with Shane Steichen, so there’s at least some common ground.

Rock Ya-Sin

Age: 27

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

A reunion with Ya-Sin would not be a bad idea at all. He fits exactly the type of cornerback who could thrive in Gus Bradley’s zone-heavy scheme, and he continued to have a solid presence in the secondary after the Colts traded him last offseason for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. In 2022, Ya-Sin allowed a 58.5% completion rate and 82.5 passer rating in coverage, proving that he continues to get better with age.

Byron Murphy Jr.

Age: 25

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

Murphy Jr. doesn’t exactly fit the mold of a typical boundary cornerback for Gus Bradley’s scheme, but he could be an intriguing player who brings a lot of versatility to the defense. He’s able to work both on the boundary and in the slot, and he just turned 25 years old. Since we don’t know what will happen with Kenny Moore II, Murphy Jr. would be an intriguing asset to build the secondary around. In 2022, he allowed a 64.3 completion rate, 9.7 yards per catch and a 105.5 passer rating in coverage.

Cameron Sutton

Age: 28

Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

The former third-round pick is a bit on the lighter side, but he was consistely solid in the Steelers secondary during the 2022 season. He allowed a 50.7 completion rate, 11.4 yards per catch and a 69.6 passer rating in coverage for Pittsburgh in 2022. Though he typically works on the outside, he has some experience working in the slot as well if needed.

