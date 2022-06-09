5 free agent big men that Sixers should look at in 2022 offseason

As the Philadelphia 76ers begin preparing for the free agency period at the end of June, they have some, but not a lot of, money to play with. They will have the $6.4 million taxpayer mid-level exception to use, but they could open the full $10.3 million mid-level exception if they waive Danny Green, who will miss a good portion of the 2022-23 season.

Philadelphia has a few needs that need to be addressed in the offseason such as the addition of a legitimate 3-and-D wing player as well as another ball-handler, but they could also use a backup big man, once again.

The Sixers had a good one in Andre Drummond before they sent him to the Brooklyn Nets in the James Harden deal and they struggled to replace his production behind Joel Embiid. While young players Paul Reed and Charles Bassey wait in the wings, Philadelphia might be better off getting a win-now sort of player considering their championship timeline.

With that being said, here are five big men in 2022 free agency that could help the team move forward:

Andre Drummond

After a bit of a resurgence in Philadelphia, Drummond was relegated to a small role with the Nets in the playoffs. While he started all four games in Round 1, he averaged only 15 minutes per game and averaged 3.8 points and 3.0 rebounds. This is the second consecutive season that he joined a contender late in the season, started for that team in the regular season, and then played a small role in the postseason (2021 with the Los Angeles Lakers, 2022 with the Nets).

While he has accomplished so much in his career, he is probably better suited to a bench role at this point. The Sixers got him at a veteran’s minimum in the 2021 offseason. Maybe they can get him for cheap again with the help of his relationship with coach Doc Rivers.

JaVale McGee

After starting his career off on plenty of “Shaqtin-A-Fool” highlight reels, McGee has turned into a solid backup big man in this league. After a positive season with the Phoenix Suns, the Sixers should take a look at him as a potential backup to Embiid as they chase a championship. He won titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and 2019.

Robin Lopez

After a season with the Orlando Magic, Lopez will be better served on a contending team. He is a solid player who is rough and rugged underneath the basket and he has a hook shot that he likes to go to when he wants to get his own offense. He is a good locker room guy as well which is always a big help.

JaMychal Green

Green would be a great fit for the Sixers and their bench unit. He is a physical big man who can also step out to the 3-point line and knock down a triple and he has carved out a nice role in his career. He would come cheap as well as he won’t demand a big number in free agency.

Isaiah Hartenstein

Hartenstein would fit the Sixers like a glove. Philadelphia has been in need of somebody who can come in and provide consistent minutes to give Embiid a rest and Hartenstein provides size as well as an ability to step out and hit triples while also protecting the basket well for a reserve big man.

