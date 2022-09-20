5 former Vikings nominated for the Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Vikings have a storied history. Having been founded in 1961, they have sent 22 players to the Hall of Fame during their history.

From Carl Eller and Alan Page to Randy Moss and Cris Carter, the lineage that these players have woven into history is incredibly impressive on both sides of the football.

On Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 129 modern-era candidates for Hall of Fame class of 2023 and five former Vikings were included on that list.

Quarterback Randall Cunningham

Center Matt Birk

Defensive End Jared Allen

Defensive Tackle Kevin Williams

Kicker Gary Anderson

While none of these players spent their entire careers with the Vikings, all but Cunningham made their names as a Viking.

The list of 129 candidates will be narrowed down to 25 in November and 15 in early January before announcing the 2023 class at the NFL awards ceremony the weekend of the Super Bowl.

