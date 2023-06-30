5 former Sooners among 247Sports top 16 transfer quarterbacks of all time

The Oklahoma Sooners have had a ton of recent success when it comes to quarterbacks transferring into the program. They’ve also had players leave the program and go on to success in other places.

This goes back all the way to the 1980s for the Oklahoma Sooners but overall, you could argue no one in college football has benefitted more from transfer quarterbacks than OU.

In the last decade, there’s no argument Oklahoma has benefitted the most with Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Jalen Hurts.

But where do they rank all-time among quarterbacks who have transferred? Well, 247Sports put together a list of the top 16 all-time quarterback transfers, and five former Sooners made the list.

Troy Aikman, Oklahoma to UCLA

The first one is one older fans will remember, and that’s Troy Aikman. He comes in at No. 11 after spending his early years in Norman before transferring to the UCLA Bruins.

Aikman left Barry Switzer and the Sooners after the 1985 season and redshirted a year before assuming the reins under center for the Bruins. At UCLA, the future College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer enjoyed a pair of stellar seasons, throwing for 41 total touchdowns and over 5,000 yards. – Brad Crawford 247Sports

Jalen Hurts, Alabama to Oklahoma

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Next on the list is a little confusing. I’ll explain why later on because Jalen Hurts comes in at No. 5. Hurts transferred to Oklahoma for one season after spending his first three seasons in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

After starring with the Crimson Tide including SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors in 2016, Hurts eventually bolted for Oklahoma ahead of his final season after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa. At Oklahoma, Hurts threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns to headline his Heisman finalist season after he finished second to Joe Burrow in final voting. His Sooners won the Big 12 and lost to LSU in the playoff semifinals. He holds a dear place in the hearts of both Alabama and Oklahoma fans and not many transfers can say that about the two teams they played for as a collegian. – Crawford, 247Sports

Kyler Murray, Texas A&M to Oklahoma

The reason why Hurts at No. 5 is a little confusing is that originally Crawford didn’t have Kyler Murray on the list. He then commented on the 247Sports tweet, saying he made a mistake and Murray would be in the top five.

So, that would move Hurts down to No. 6, and it’s unclear exactly where Murray would be. To me, Murray would be higher than the No. 4 player on this list because of the incredible season he did have at Oklahoma.

Murray only played one season in Norman, although he was there for three after transferring from the Texas A&M Aggies. He then won the Heisman Trophy and went on to be the No. 1 pick in the draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

Caleb Williams, Oklahoma to USC

The next person actually on the list is Caleb Williams at No. 4. Williams spent one year in Norman, where he came in relief versus rival Texas, leading a historic comeback.

He then played the rest of the season as the starter before following Lincoln Riley to the USC Trojans. His one year with the Trojans led to the Heisman trophy, and the former Sooner has a chance to do something that hasn’t been done in 50 years; win back-to-back Heisman trophies.

Williams has no weaknesses as college football’s top returning player and is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 in the 2024 NFL Draft. Williams won the Heisman last fall, the latest signal caller to do so under Lincoln Riley’s guidance. From the pocket, Williams can do a little bit of everything — throwing from different arm slots, varying velocity with pinpoint precision, uncorking one to the second level to a wideout approaching the sideline. There’s not a throw he can’t make from anywhere on the field. Without him last season, Oklahoma suffered its first losing season in more than two decades. – Crawford, 247Sports

Baker Mayfield, Texas Tech to Oklahoma

Last but not least, coming in at No. 2, you guessed it, Baker Mayfield. Mayfield spent one year in Lubbock before heading across the border to Norman, where he started for three seasons.

He has a great argument for being No. 1 and probably should be because he had three great seasons compared to Joe Burrow’s one historic season.

Mayfield began his college career as a walk-on at Texas Tech. But before it was said and done, he had become one of the best college football players of his generation. In Mayfield’s Heisman season of 2017, he led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff where OU faced off against Georgia from the Rose Bowl. And while Mayfield’s college days ended that day, it took double overtime. Georgia outlasted OU, 54-48, which capped an amazing season from the Sooners’ quarterback. Mayfield completed 70.5% of his passes for 43 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also added five rushing touchdowns. Mayfield later became the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft. – Crawford, 247Sports

All in all, Oklahoma has had a lot of success with transfers but also lost some guys as well. They are currently led by another transfer in Dillon Gabriel, who they hope can get them back on track and off to the SEC with another conference championship.

