5 former Chiefs ranked among greatest HBCU players in NFL history

This Saturday will mark the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl — an all-star game compiled of the most talented draft-eligible college football players who attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is involved through his foundation, pledging a multi-year commitment to help these players showcase themselves in front of NFL evaluators.

In recent years, it has become a rarity when a player from an HBCU is selected in the NFL draft. The 2021 NFL draft, for instance, had no players selected from HBCUs. In fact, only 18 players from HBCUs made initial 53-man rosters in the 2021 NFL season — the most notable being Indianapolis Colts LB Darius Leonard.

When the AFL was formed in 1960, HBCU talent helped to populate the fledgling league. The Chiefs were one of the teams to help break down remaining racial barriers by selecting Buck Buchanan at No. 1 overall in the 1963 AFL draft. As things currently stand, almost a tenth of NFL Hall of Famers played college football at an HBCU.

With the HBCU Legacy Bowl on our doorstep, our friends over at Touchdown Wire recently revisited their list of the 51 greatest HBCU players in NFL history. A total of five Chiefs players made their list, including one player ranked in the top 10. Here’s a quick look at those players and what was said about them:

6. Willie Lanier, LB, Morgan State

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

“Before Lanier, it was considered gospel in pro football that Black players simply weren’t intelligent enough to play certain positions — specifically quarterback and middle linebacker, the shot-callers on both sides of the ball. Over an 11-year career in which he became one of the AFL’s and NFL’s most formidable tacklers and intercepted 27 passes for 440 return yards and two touchdowns, Lanier destroyed that myth. He recorded seven tackles and an interception in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl IV win over the Minnesota Vikings, and he easily could have been named the game’s Most Valuable Player.”

Lanier played his entire career in Kansas City after being selected with pick No. 50 in the 1967 draft. He became an eight-time pro bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl IV champion with the Chiefs. He was named NFL Man of the Year (now Walter Payton Man of the Year) in 1972. The team selected Lanier to the Chiefs Ring of Honor in 1985 and he became the second Chiefs player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Lanier currently serves on the Black College Football Hall of Fame board of trustees — a group that is also backing the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

14. Junious “Buck” Buchanan, DL, Grambling State

Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

“In 1967, the Oakland Raiders selected Texas A&M-Kingsville offensive guard Gene Upshaw with the 17th overall pick in the draft. The primary reason for this, legend tells us, is that the Raiders had no answer for one Junious “Buck” Buchanan, who kept pummeling Oakland’s quarterbacks in their preferred “bombs-away” offense. At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, Buchanan was a nightmare for all opposing offensive linemen as an occasional defensive end and primary defensive tackle. Buchanan is credited with 16 batted passes in the 1967 season alone. He also had 70.5 regular-season sacks, adding 3.5 in the postseason, but Buchanan was about more than sacks. The first Black college player selected with the first overall pick in any professional football league, Buchanan was one of the most dominant players of his era.”

Buchanan also played his entire career in Kansas City after being selected No. 1 overall in the 1963 AFL draft. He was one of many listed here to become a champion in Super Bowl IV. He was an eight-time pro bowler and a four-time All-Pro during his time with the team. Buchanan was selected to the Chiefs Ring of Honor in 1981. He was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 1996. In 1995, the Buck Buchanan Award was created and handed out annually to honor the most dominant Division I FCS defender in college football.

16. Emmitt Thomas, CB, Bishop College

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Thomas was one of the primary catalysts of the great Chiefs defenses of the late 1960s and early 1970s, and he was also one of many players from HBCUs given to head coach Hank Stram by Lloyd C.A. Wells, the newspaperman and member of Muhammad Ali’s entourage who was the first full-time Black scout in any pro football league. Wells brought Thomas, Willie Lanier, Buck Buchanan and Otis Taylor (all four are on this list) and many more to the Chiefs. Now that Bill Nunn is in the Hall of Fame, Wells needs to be next. In any event, Thomas totaled 58 interceptions for 937 return yards and five return touchdowns in his great career, including a league-leading 12 picks for 214 yards and two return touchdowns in 1974. He added five more interceptions in the postseason, including four in the Chiefs’ 1969 Super Bowl run. A longtime assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach after his playing career was over, Thomas last coached for the Chiefs in 2018. He was the coach tasked to hold the Atlanta Falcons together in 2007 in the infamous aftermath of the Bobby Petrino ‘era.'”

Thomas has seen an unprecedented level of success for a player who signed as an undrafted free agent. He was a five-time pro bowler and once an All-Pro player, leading the AFL and NFL in interceptions at different points in his career. He’s a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning once as a player (IV) and twice as a coach with the now-Washington Commanders (XXII, XXVI). He was selected to the Chiefs Ring of Honor in 1986 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. Thomas stopped coaching in 2018 after spending nearly a decade coaching cornerbacks in Kansas City.

44. Otis Taylor, WR, Prairie View A&M

Rod Hanna-USA TODAY Sports

“Taylor is best known for the 46-yard touchdown reception he took in from Len Dawson to sock things away for the Chiefs in Super Bowl IV against the Vikings, but he was also one of the first prototypes of the modern receiver with his size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds), physical nature, downfield acceleration and ability to win at the catch point. During his career, Taylor ranked fifth in receptions (410; tied with Lance Alworth, who’s in the Hall of Fame), sixth in receiving yards (7,306; more than Don Maynard, who’s in the Hall of Fame), and tied for sixth in touchdowns (49; also more than Maynard, who was considered the pre-eminent deep threat of his era). If you get the idea that we’re stanning for Taylor to get his bust in Canton, you are absolutely correct.”

Taylor was the 29th overall pick in the 1965 AFL draft. A three-time pro bowler and two-time all-pro, Taylor ranks third all-time behind Chiefs TE Travis Kelce in franchise receiving yards with 7,306. Taylor became a Super Bowl champion in Super Bowl IV. He led the AFL in receiving touchdowns in 1967 and the NFL in receiving yards in 1971. He was inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor in 1982, but he hasn’t yet been recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his greatness.

50. Albert Lewis, CB, Grambling State

Rick Stewart / Getty Images

“A 6-foot-2, 198-pound cornerback with 4.4 speed, Lewis finished his NFL career with 42 interceptions for 403 yards and one return touchdown. He was also responsible for 12½ sacks, 13 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries for 30 yards and one touchdown. He also blocked 10 career punts. Lewis probably would have had far more interceptions — he tied for seventh during his career — if he had been targeted more often, but after his first few years in the league, opposing quarterbacks knew better than to do that.”

Lewis was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls from 1987 through 1990 and earned two All-Pro selections in those final two years. He played in 150 games and started 128 for the Chiefs, teaming with Kevin Ross to form one of the best cornerback tandems in franchise history. In 2008, Lewis was inducted into the Chiefs Ring of Honor, but he too is still seeking his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

