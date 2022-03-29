5 former Alabama players selected in latest Draft Wire three-round mock draft
We are just 30 days away from the opening round of the 2022 NFL draft. Mock drafts and big boards are being updated like clockwork.
There has been a lot of movement in the top ten over the last few weeks thanks to the NFL combine, college pro days, and NFL free agency and a lot can change between now and April 28 as well.
In the latest three-round mock draft released by our friends over at Draft Wire, five former Alabama Crimson Tide stars were featured. Let’s take a look at who they are and where they are projected to go in late April.
6. Evan Neal, Carolina Panthers
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
28. Jameson Williams, Green Bay Packers
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
47. Christian Harris, Washington Commanders
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
48. John Metchie III, Chicago Bears
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
65. Phidarian Mathis, Jacksonville Jaguars
(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
