(5) Florida State at Virginia Tech: Date, Time, TV Channel, How to Watch

The (5) Florida State Seminoles (17-3) travel to Blacksburg Saturday as they hope to continue their hot start against the Virginia Tech Hokies (14-7).

The Seminoles were riding a 10-game winning streak before losing to UVA on Tuesday night and now will look to get back on track against another solid conference opponent.

The Hokies are looking to get back in the win column as well after falling to the Miami Hurricanes in their last game on Tuesday night.

Saturday's matchup could serve as a preview for what is yet to come during the ACC Tournament next month.

Here is everything you need to know.

(5) Florida State at Virginia Tech: How to Watch

Who: (5) Florida State Seminoles (17-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-7)

What: ACC basketball on NBC Sports Washington

When: Saturday, February 1, 4 p.m. ET.

Where: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA.

TV Channel: You can watch Florida State at Virginia Tech on NBC Sports Washington (Channel Finder).









