Here are 5 Florida football players who could get picked in 2025 NFL Draft

Florida football has a tradition of developing players for the NFL level.

Since 1952, the Florida Gators have had at least one player picked in every NFL Draft.

Though UF's 2024 NFL Draft class wasn't deep, the 2025 class projects to be more robust. Florida is building more depth and experience on its roster entering year three under head coach Billy Napier, which Gator fans are hoping will pay more dividends on the field. Florida has gone 11-14 in Napier's first two seasons.

"Guys that are coming back on this team understand the expectations," Napier said. "They know what we expect of them as people, as students, as players. I think as a coach, man, the players are what gives you confidence ...

"We're deeper. We've got more height and length. We've got more veteran players, and I think the young talent, the freshmen and the portal players, are going to help us."

Here are five players that could hear their names called next year in the 2025 NFL Draft:

Florida football CB Jason Marshall Jr.

Marshall Jr. surprised some when he opted to return for his senior year. But after a 2023 season in which Marshall had no interceptions and 10 pass breakups, Marshall chose to come back to UF to complete his undergraduate degree and strengthen his draft stock. A former five-star recruit from Miami, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Marshall has recorded two career interceptions and 23 career pass breakups. Walter Football rates Marshall as the 12th-best cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft Class, but he will have a chance to improve those rating with a strong senior season.

Florida football RB Montrell Johnson

Johnson has rushed for 1,658 yards and 15 TDs in two seasons at Florida on 5.4 yards per carry. He will get a chance to emerge as the feature back for UF this season after Trevor Etienne's decision to transfer to Georgia. Walter Football rates Johnson as the fourth best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft and a projected second to fourth round NFL Draft pick.

Florida football QB Graham Mertz

A Wisconsin transfer, Mertz had a bounce back 2023 season with Florida, leading the SEC in completion percentage (72.9 percent) while passing for 2,903 yards with 20 TDs to 3 interceptions in 11 games. Entering year two in Napier's offense, Mertz thinks he's capable of putting up even better passing numbers, which is why he opted to return for his final season of eligibility. Walter Football rates the 6-3, 215-pound Mertz as the 11th-best quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft and a possible third-to-fifth round selection.

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz (15) talks with his team in a huddle during the second half at the Orange and Blue spring football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, April 13, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Florida football DT Cam Jackson

The 6-foot-6 Jackson said he's looking to slim down to a playing weight of 345 pounds after recording no sacks playing at 360 pounds last season. An athletic tackle with a long wingspan, Jackson finished with 32 tackles, half of a tackle for loss and a pass breakup in 11 games for Florida last season. Walter Football rates Jackson as the 13th-best defensive tackle prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a projected fourth to sixth round pick.

Florida football OL Dameion George Jr.

An Alabama transfer, the 6-6, 350-pound George is moving inside to right guard after starting at both right and left tackle for Florida during the 2023 season. That position versatility could be his greatest strength in transitioning to the next level. Walter Football rates George as the eighth-best tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a projected fifth to seventh round pick.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 5 Florida football players who could get picked in 2025 NFL Draft