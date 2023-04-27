5 first-round picks that could determine Cowboys’ options at 26

For all the criticism he and his dad take from the fanbase for how they run the franchise, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones hit it right on the head during the team’s pre-draft press conference earlier this week.

“You really don’t know until it happens,” he said of the draft and specifically what Dallas might do with the 26th overall pick. “You can read all of the mock drafts, you can see all of the things that we’re told quietly by other general managers, but you’ll never know until you’re there.”

That’s the drama of the draft. Every decision, every trade up or down, every card turned in completely reshuffles the deck for every team waiting their turn. And the stakes won’t get any higher than in Thursday’s first round.

What the Cowboys will actually do once they’re on the clock is anybody’s guess. The team may have a preferred prospect in mind, but rest assured they also have a Plan B, Plan C, Plan D, and Plan E (at least) ready to roll out, depending on what happens with the first 25 selections. Any team is capable of tossing a grenade into the mix and blowing up everybody’s boards.

Even without curveballs, the war room will be presented with a new refreshed menu of options every time commissioner Roger Goodell gets another bro-hug in Kansas City. Here are five specific picks that could dramatically alter the way the first round flows before Dallas is up.

Pick 8, Atlanta Falcons

Coming off their fifth straight losing season, the Dirty Birds have a long laundry list of roster needs. The defense could stand a major re-tooling, as they finished 2022 in the bottom 10 in passing yards allowed, rushing yards allowed, and points allowed.

But No. 8 is the first draft slot where Texas running back Bijan Robinson becomes a legitimate possibility. Widely mocked to Dallas, he’d almost certainly be grabbed by the Joneses if he’s there at 26. But that feels unlikely. If Atlanta leaves Robinson on the board at 8, Dallas will need to decide quickly if he’s worth moving up for, mainly because of the club sitting on Pick No. 10.

Pick 10, Philadelphia Eagles

The defending NFC champs hold this high pick thanks to a previous trade with New Orleans. With a chance for the rich to get richer, the Eagles are likely looking for a few of the same things Dallas is- namely, running back and defensive tackle.

There’s a huge groundswell of chatter about Philadelphia taking Robinson here as a serious upgrade over the departed Miles Sanders and since the team still has another first-round pick at 30 to play with. There are other popular Cowboys targets in play with the 10th pick, too; Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright are both thought to be high on the Cowboys’ board. If any of these three are taken by Philly, Dallas knows they’ll have to see them at least twice a year.

Pick 13, Green Bay Packers

The Packers sent quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, who the Cowboys will host in 2023. Green Bay also moved up to the 13th slot in the first round as a result, where they’ll get the chance to hose Dallas a second time with one transaction. Tight end is an area of need for the Pack; this could be where Utah’s Dalton Kincaid is called from the green room.

That would leave Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave still available, but if the Cowboys like Kincaid more and he goes here, it may force them to shift their focus to another position. Problem is, there are scores of other prospects that Green Bay might opt for at 13 that would send Dallas scrambling, too. Smith-Njigba, Wright, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers, Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, and Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey: all have to be considered potential targets for Green Bay with this pick.

Pick 21, Los Angeles Chargers

The closer the draft gets to Dallas at 26, the more similar those teams’ options will be. New offensive coordinator Kellen Moore needs targets for Justin Herbert to throw to, meaning several receivers that the Cowboys may be looking at- Smith-Njigba, Flowers, USC’s Jordan Addison, and TCU’s Quentin Johnson- would have to be considered here. The Chargers also have an uncertain backfield situation with current running back Austin Ekeler, so if Robinson still happens to be on the board at 21, he’d be a steal of a pick. If not, Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is a popular second choice as a ballcarrier; the Bolts could look to swipe him here and take him out of play for Dallas. Or tight end: Mayer or Kincaid could give Moore the kind of dependable option he always seemed to have in Dallas.

But L.A. also wants to beef up their porous defensive line. That would put Kancey in their crosshairs, maybe even Iowa State edge rusher Will McDonald IV. The Chargers and the Cowboys could practically trade shopping lists, so this pick will almost certainly take someone Dallas had their eye on.

Pick 24, Jacksonville Jaguars

With Evan Engram playing 2023 on the franchise tag, it may be time for the Jags to plan for the future at tight end. Jacksonville would have to look to Mayer and Kincaid- or whichever one remains at 24- as a complement to Engram in the passing attack. If both prospects end up gone before Dallas is on the clock, the Cowboys would perhaps target another position at 26 and hope for a quality tight end (Washington, Musgrave, or Iowa’s Sam LaPorta) with the 58th pick.

Offensive line also has to be a consideration for the Jaguars as they look to protect Trevor Lawrence. Wright would be attractive if still available here, but other possible Dallas targets- like Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison- could also come into play just two spots before the Cowboys make their decision.

