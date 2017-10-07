5 first impressions of the Vegas Golden Knights

So the Vegas Golden Knights are officially a thing that has a record and a history and something to build on after a surprise 2-1 win in Dallas. We make sure to mention this because there’s a real possibility you missed it, given that the NHL decided to debut a franchise on the road in a mid-level hockey market on a Friday night, and against a team that belongs to a different division.

(Seriously, how do the Golden Knights not get the opening-night stage – and the national shine on NBC that comes with it – against a major-market team that could soon become a direct rival in, say, the Los Angeles Kings?)

But however silly it is to have the first expansion franchise in 17 seasons begin on a two-game road trip through Dallas and Arizona, the scheduling will afford us at least one benefit: we’ll have gained a sense of the on-ice product before experiencing the NHL – Vegas-style – on Tuesday when the Golden Knights host (you guessed it) the Coyotes on the back half of a home-and-home.

Here are our five first impressions of the Golden Knights.

1. Marc-Andre Fleury was absolutely the right choice

Marc-Andre Fleury demonstrated his value for the Golden Knights on Friday versus the Dallas Stars . (AP Photo/LM Otero) More

With so many goaltenders to choose from in the expansion draft process, some (I) wondered if investing heavily into one with more than a decade of service would be in the best interest of a team likely hoping to contend in three-to-five years. Now, after one start, arguing that Fleury was the single-most valuable asset made available to George McPhee doesn’t seem like much of a stretch.