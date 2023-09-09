5 Final thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners matchup with the SMU Mustangs

The Oklahoma Sooners look to move to 2-0 on the season as they host the SMU Mustangs tonight at 5 p.m. CT in Norman.

The Sooners welcome an SMU team that’ll be joining the ACC in the 2024 season. The Mustangs want to improve to 2-0 on the season as well and in the process show they belong at the Power Five level.

The Mustangs have a good group of players on offense that can create problems for Oklahoma. Sooners’ Wire’s Bryant Crews does a deep dive on 5 Mustangs to know ahead of tonight’s contest.

Bryant also took a look at three Sooners to watch on offense and defense for week two as well as his three keys to a Sooners win on offense and defense.

Jaron Spor broke down the point spread and betting lines ahead of this week’s matchup. Make sure to check out our Sooners Wire staff predictions in addition to John Williams’ Big 12 predictions for week two.

With kickoff just hours away, here are a few final thoughts on the Oklahoma Sooners week 2 showdown with the SMU Mustangs.

Start Fast, Stay Fast

Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Last week against Arkansas State, the Oklahoma Sooners got off to a blistering start, scoring their first touchdown in under two minutes. Gavin Freeman’s punt return touchdown gave OU a 14-point lead before the 12-minute mark.

If Oklahoma can get out to an equally quick start and get an early lead, it could turn into a long day for Preston Stone and the SMU Mustangs.

Yes, the Mustangs have the talent at wide receiver, tight end, and running back to make life difficult for the Sooners, but does SMU have the offensive line to protect quarterback Preston Stone?

If the Mustangs are having to play from behind, that plays right into the hands of Brent Venables, Ted Roof, and the Sooners defense.

Pressure Incoming

Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Last week against Louisiana Tech, the SMU offensive line gave up eight total pressures and three quarterback hits. After one week, SMU’s pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus is No. 85 in the nation.

Sure, the Sooners’ pass rush grade wasn’t much better against Arkansas State, but the Red Wolves gameplan mitigated some of what Oklahoma wanted to do. Max protections and the quick passing game took the teeth out of OU’s pass rush, but SMU can’t afford the same strategy.

We see how that worked out for Arkansas State.

If the Mustangs want to win, they’ll have to challenge Oklahoma down the field with their group of skill players, creating more favorable matchups on the pass rush.

Also, R Mason Thomas is expected to make his 2023 debut. He’s got the juice to be a dynamic rusher off the edge for the Sooners.

Pressure is coming for quarterback Preston Stone, who is making his first road start of his career.

Defend the Short Game

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Making your first road start of your career inside Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium will be quite the experience for Preston Stone.

In order to take some of the pressure off of their young signal caller, SMU will lean on the running game led by Jaylan Knighton and L.J. Johnson but will also utilize the quick passing game.

Last week against Louisiana Tech, Stone was just 3 of 11 on throws beyond 20 yards. He was 2 of 5 on throws 10-20 yards down the field. On throws under 10 yards, he was 18 of 20.

Now the Mustangs will get aggressive and take some shots to Jordan Hudson, Keyshawn Smith, and R.J. Maryland, but they’ll try and keep their quarterback out of harm’s way.

SMU will attempt to win underneath and get the defense’s attention around the line of scrimmage with their rushing attack and the short passing game. They’ll try to beat the Sooners secondary with double moves and play action.

Oklahoma’s defense is better than Louisiana Tech’s. It’s faster and more athletic across the board. But they still have to make sure they play assignment-sound football and tackle well.

Secondary Comes up Big

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Because Preston Stone and the SMU Mustangs will take some chances deep down the field, the Oklahoma Sooners will have some chances to make some plays in the secondary.

The secondary has an athletic group of corners, safeties, and guys that are playmakers.

After securing a fumble a week ago, the Sooners will get their first interception of the season this week. Assuming the Sooners are able to get out to an early lead, the Mustangs will be playing from behind and forced to push the ball down the field. That will play right into the hands of a safety group hungry to make a play.

Attack the Sticks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

SMU did a good job slowing down Louisiana Tech’s rushing attack, putting the ball in quarterback Hank Bachmeier’s hands. He played a solid game, completing 63.6% of his pass attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown. He did throw an interception but was otherwise solid in the loss.

In particular, where he had success was beyond the first down marker. He was 7 of 13 on throws 10 or more yards down the field, including 2 of 5 beyond 20 yards.

In quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s 300-yard first half against Arkansas State, he thrived throwing down the field. He was 6 of 8 on throws of 10 or more yards, including 3 of 4 on throws beyond 20 yards.

While much of Jeff Lebby’s offense happens around the line of scrimmage, he needs to attack this SMU secondary beyond the sticks. The Sooners have an accurate quarterback that throws a good deep ball. They’ve got the playmakers and the size to win downfield.

Attack.

