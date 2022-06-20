5 fights added to UFC 278 in Salt Lake City, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

Previously announced, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-1 MMA, 15-0 UFC) will defend his title against top contender Leon Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) in a rematch of their December 2015 clash.

Also on the card, former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-7 MMA, 21-6 UFC) battles Merab Dvalishvili (14-4 MMA, 7-2 UFC) and middleweights Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) and Luke Rockhold square off in a long-awaited matchup.

Monday, the promotion officially announced 12 fights are set for the event. Five of the fights were not previously reported. Scroll below to see the new additions followed by the official lineup.

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Fresh off a UFC on ESPN 38 cancellation due to an injury to previously-scheduled opponent Tim Elliott, [autotag]Amir Albazi[/autotag] (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) has quickly been rebooked. He’ll take on [autotag]Francisco Figueiredo[/autotag] (13-4-1 MMA, 2-1 UFC), the brother of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo.

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 09: Alexandr Romanov of Moldova (top) punches Jared Vanderaa in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

One of the most highly-touted heavyweights in all of MMA, [autotag]Alexandr Romanov[/autotag] (16-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC) was the biggest favorite in UFC history when he ran through Chase Sherman last time out. This time, he’ll be chased with perennially-ranked UFC heavyweight [autotag]Marcin Tybura[/autotag] (22-7 MMA, 9-6 UFC).

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 30: (R-L) Jared Gordon battles Grant Dawson in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

A fan-favorite for his story of redemption and interactive social media presence, [autotag]Jared Gordon[/autotag] (18-5 MMA, 6-4 UFC) will battle longtime Jose Aldo training partner [autotag]Leonardo Santos[/autotag] (18-5-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC) in a lightweight bout.

Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan

Back in the UFC after two-and-a-half years away, [autotag]Lucie Pudilova[/autotag] (13-7 MMA, 2-5 UFC) will look to return in style against [autotag]Wu Yanan[/autotag] (12-5 MMA, 1-4 UFC).

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Both [autotag]A.J. Fletcher[/autotag] (9-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and [autotag]Ange Loosa[/autotag] (8-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) were unsuccessful in their first attempt to pick up a UFC win. Now they’ll have a chance to check off that box as they face each other in Utah.

The up-to-date UFC 278 fight card

Champion Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards – for welterweight title

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Alexandr Romanov vs. Marcin Tybura

Jared Gordon vs. Leonardo Santos

Lucie Pudilova vs. Wu Yanan

Harry Hunsucker vs. Tyson Pedro

Victor Altamirano vs. Daniel Lacerda

Qileng Aori vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Luis Saldana vs. Sean Woodson

