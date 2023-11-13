All 5 field goals to win NFL games as time expired in Week 10
This was a week where games went down to wire in the NFL.
In all, five games were won on field goals as time expired in Week 10.
And here they are:
Browns 33, Ravens 31: Dustin Hopkins from 41.
never a doubt 🥲
Texans 30, Bengals 27: Matt Ammendola from 38.
HERE IT IS ‼️
Lions 41, Chargers 38: Riley Patterson from 41.
Riley Patterson walks it off! Lions win!
Cardinals 25, Falcons 23: Matt Prater from 23.
4-for-4 AND the game winner!
Have a day, @MattPrater_5 🙌
Seahawks 29, Commanders 26: Jason Myers from 43.
