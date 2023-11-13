All 5 field goals to win NFL games as time expired in Week 10

This was a week where games went down to wire in the NFL.

In all, five games were won on field goals as time expired in Week 10.

And here they are:

Browns 33, Ravens 31: Dustin Hopkins from 41.

Texans 30, Bengals 27: Matt Ammendola from 38.

Lions 41, Chargers 38: Riley Patterson from 41.

Cardinals 25, Falcons 23: Matt Prater from 23.

Seahawks 29, Commanders 26: Jason Myers from 43.

