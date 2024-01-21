Our 5 favorite TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale — from $350

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Best Buy is one of the biggest retailers in the world, and it’s living up to its name this weekend with a 3-day sale that includes TVs. In it you’ll find some great opportunities to upgrade, expand, or build from scratch your home theater, as some of the best TV brands have models discounted. You can find some massive savings on some of the best TVs from LG, Samsung, and TCL. We’ve scoured the sales bins and pulled out some of our favorite TV deals in Best Buy’s 3-day sale. Reading onward you’ll find our favorite, which start as low as $350 and include savings as high as $450.

Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K Smart TV — $350, was $500

Insignia

The Insignia F30 Series is a 4K smart TV that offers impressive affordability, with this 65-inch model offering tremendous value. The F30 presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast that make movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. And because the Insignia F30 is a Fire TV, it will give you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps.

Buy Now

TCL 65-inch Q5 Series 4K QLED Smart TV — $400, was $600

TCL

TCL has become one of the more popular TV brands on the market because it provides a lot of technology at a decent price point. With the TCL Q5 4K TV you’ll be getting 4K resolution and QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best images you’ll find on a television. Smarts include all of the features of the Google TV smart platform, which includes Chromecast, voice commands, and functionality with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Gamers might want to consider this TV, as it has all kinds of motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity, including Game Accelerator 120.

Buy Now

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K Smart TV — 580, was $750

Samsung

The 75-inch model of the Samsung TU690T 4K TV is a good option if you want to go big with your home theater. It does all of the things you’d expect from a modern 4K TV, including upscale all of your favorite content into 4K with a Crystal Processor 4K. Life with this TV is made easy with things like Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, which give you control of the TV with voice commands. This TV also has a universal guide. This is particularly impressive if you watch your favorite content across multiple streaming services, as it gives you tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV content all in one place.

Buy Now

LG 86-inch UR7800 Series 4K Smart TV — $800, was $1,250

LG

If you’ve got more wall to fill out in your home theater than even a 75-inch TV can handle, check out this 86-inch TV by LG. The 86-inch LG UR7800 has access to a ton of content, including more than 300 LG channels alongside access to your favorite streaming services. It’s also powered by webOS 23, which utilizes AI technology to make searching for content easier than ever. But if you’re buying an 86-inch TV it’s likely for the screen itself, and the LG UR7800 is powered by an A5 AI processor that produces an impressive 4K image with HDR10. It also has a Filmmaker Mode that adds depth and dimension to all of your favorite movies.

Buy Now

LG 65-inch C3 Series 4K OLED Smart TV — $1,700, was $2,100

LG

LG is one of the more premium names when it comes to TVs, as evidenced with its C3 Series TVs. The lineup offers OLED picture technology, and LG has been the world’s number one OLED brand for 10 straight years. With this 65-inch model you’ll be getting some amazing 4K picture quality. It has an AI processor that’s made exclusively for LG and converts everything you watch into modern 4K resolution. With webOS 23 and LG’s Magic Remote you’ll find yourself searching less and streaming more when it comes to your favorite content. An ultra-slim design makes this a great TV no matter what room you may be considering it for.

Buy Now