Our 5 favorite candiates to be on the cover of EA College Football 25

On Thursday, EA Sports announced that College Football 25 is coming back in the Summer of 2024. This marks the return of the popular video game franchise after a 10-year hiatus.

This announcement immediately got us thinking about who the cover athlete should be. There are so many great players in college football from this past season, it wasn’t easy but we narrowed it down to our Top 5.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Sep 16, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 63-10.

QB Caleb Williams, USC

Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) in action during the game between the USC Trojans and the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes rushes for a touchdown in the second quarter against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on September 30, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

QB Carson Beck, Georgia

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) drops back to pass against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half in the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a ball in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire