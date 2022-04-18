Here are 5 fast facts to know about the field for Kentucky Derby 2022 ahead of the draw

Epicenter and jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. win the Gun Runner Stakes on Dec. 26 at Fair Grounds in New Orleans

Let the overanalysis begin!

Saturday’s Lexington Stakes at Keeneland marked the end of the prep-race season, and now the field is essentially set for the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs.

History shows there likely will be a couple of defections over the next couple of weeks —more on that later — but we know the top storylines for this year’s race.

No overwhelming favorite. Plenty of Brad Cox. No Bob Baffert.

Several contenders already have arrived at Churchill Downs to prepare for the Kentucky Derby, and others will make their way over the next two weeks.

Nothing about the field is official until the post-position draw May 2, but here’s what we know right now about the top 20 horses on the Kentucky Derby points list:

Louisville's Brad Cox has 3 contenders

Baffert, winner of six Kentucky Derbys, is currently serving a 90-day suspension and won’t be involved in this year’s Triple Crown series.

However, three trainers who have won the Kentucky Derby have contenders this year.

Leading the way is Louisville native Cox, who won last year’s Derby with Mandaloun after the disqualification of the Baffert-trained Medina Spirit.

Cox has three contenders this year with Arkansas Derby winner Cyberknife, Louisiana Derby runner-up Zozos and Lexington winner Tawny Port.

“They’re three good colts; they’re all different,” Cox said. “Obviously, Zozos lacks seasoning and experience, but he’s a very good colt. I thought his run in the Louisiana Derby was a big run, and he’s only going to move forward off that. Cyberknife is a very good colt — more runs, but it’s taken him longer to get there mentally. He’s moved forward since he moved to Churchill. … And (Tawny Port) stepped up (in the Lexington). I thought he could win, but he really, really ran well.”

Two-time Kentucky Derby winner Todd Pletcher has a pair of contenders in Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal and Florida Derby runner-up Charge It. Two-time Kentucky Derby winner Doug O’Neill has a contender in Santa Anita Derby third-place finisher Happy Jack.

Joining Cox and Pletcher with multiple contenders this year are Steve Asmussen (Epicenter, Morello), Chad Brown (Zandon, Early Voting), Tim Yakteen (Taiba, Messier) and Kenny McPeek (Tiz the Bomb, Smile Happy).

Yakteen’s two horses were both previously trained by Baffert.

Who's the favorite?

There are a handful of contenders for morning-line favorite, but the consensus seems to be it will be Epicenter.

The Louisiana Derby winner broke his maiden at Churchill Downs in November and is 3-1-0 in four races at Fair Grounds since then.

Epicenter breezed five furlongs in 1:00.80 Sunday morning at Churchill.

“We’re just trying to put the building blocks in space for him to handle the mile-and-a-quarter for the Derby here,” Asmussen said. “Couldn’t feel any better about how he’s doing and how much he likes it here at Churchill Downs.”

Asmussen is the winningest North American trainer in history but is 0 for 23 in the Kentucky Derby, the most starts ever for a trainer without winning it.

Who might back out?

While most of the top 20 are committed to running as long as they’re healthy, Brown indicated Saturday he’s still on the fence about Wood Memorial runner-up Early Voting.

“Running him back in four weeks and shipping, I’m worried about him maybe needing a little more time to recover,” Brown said. “I think just observing the horse and seeing what his energy level is … we’ll evaluate what he needs in terms of time between races.”

If Early Voting backs out, Pioneer of Medina — No. 21 on the points list — would jump into the field. The third-place finisher in the Louisiana Derby, Pioneer of Medina would give Pletcher a third Derby contender.

Where were they born?

Sixteen of the top 20 were bred in Kentucky, with Crown Pride (Japan), Simplification (Florida), Un Ojo (New York) and Messier (Ontario) being the outliers.

Crown Pride would become just the second Japan-bred to compete in the Kentucky Derby. Master Fencer was the first in 2019, finishing sixth.

Crown Pride and jockey Damian Lane win the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 26 at Meydan.

Simplification will try to become the first Florida-bred to win the Derby since Silver Charm in 1997. Un Ojo will try to become just the second New York-bred to win the Derby, joining Funny Cide (2003). Messier will try to become the third Canada-bred to win the Derby, joining Sunny’s Halo (1983) and Northern Dancer (1964).

The last horse bred outside of Kentucky to win the Derby was California-bred California Chrome in 2014.

Who's the top sire?

Gun Runner, who finished third in the 2016 Kentucky Derby before embarking on an outstanding career as an older horse, has three progeny in this year’s field — Cyberknife, Taiba and Early Voting.

Not This Time (Epicenter, Simplification) and Race Day (White Abarrio, Barber Road) both have two sons in the field.

Not This Time, trained by Dale Romans, was second behind Classic Empire in the 2016 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile but never raced again. Race Day, trained by Todd Pletcher, won six of 12 career starts and three graded stakes in 2015 (Grade 3 Razorback and Grade 2 Oaklawn Handicap at Oaklawn Park, and Grade 2 Hagyard Fayette at Keeneland).

