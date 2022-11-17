5 Falcons players to watch vs. the Bears

The Chicago Bears travel south to take on the Atlanta Falcons for their Week 11 matchup. The Bears (3-7) are looking to snap a three-game losing streak despite scoring more than 29 points in each of their losses. The Falcons (4-6) are also riding a losing streak, but are still within striking distance of the division lead and look to get back on track.

It will be a reunion of sorts for these two teams. Many former Bears players, coaches, and even front office members are now with the Falcons, including a couple starters. See which former Bears are worth keeping an eye on this weekend as we pick out five Falcons players to watch when these teams meet up.

1. RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Jan 2, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) defends during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons are full of old friends of the Bears, but the most notable of them on the field might be Cordarrelle Patterson. Since coming to Atlanta in 2021, Patterson has found a home as the team’s top running back and as a threat in the passing game. Last year, he totaled over 1,100 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. His role as a special teams returner may have taken a hit, but Patterson made up for it by being an every down offensive player. Patterson missed time this year due to an injury, but still has over 400 yards rushing and five touchdowns in six games. The Bears have done a better job as of late in the run game, but will face a formidable threat when Patterson lines up in the backfield.

2. WR Drake London

Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) catches a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta’s passing game isn’t one to write home about, but they have a couple playmakers who can make life difficult when the ball gets in their hands. At wide receiver, their best player is rookie Drake London. Drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, London leads the Falcons with 38 catches for 407 yards and three touchdowns. He’s only averaging 40 yards per game, but London snapped a six-game streak without a touchdown last week against the Carolina Panthers in sloppy conditions. Playing back home indoors against an ailing Bears secondary could signal a big game is coming. He’ll be the top option when the Falcons drop back to pass.

3. TE Kyle Pitts

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) prepares for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The player everyone thought would have a monster season, tight end Kyle Pitts has been one of the bigger disappointments of 2022. Pitts has just 25 catches for 313 yards and two scores on the year. He’s had six games of under 30 receiving yards and has been an afterthought in Atlanta’s passing game. Pitt was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and was seen as the next great tight end in the NFL. That very well still may be the case, but he’s taken a step backwards in his second season. Still, he’s worth keeping an eye on when he takes the field Sunday.

4. DT Grady Jarrett

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett (97) celebrates after a sack against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons defensive line is led by Pro-Bowl caliber defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who is no stranger to sacking the quarterback. Jarrett has 4.5 of Atlanta’s 13 sacks on the season and he arguably should have more if not for a questionable roughing the passer call against Tom Brady back in Week 5. The 29-year old has 37 total tackles, 20 solo, and 9 for a loss on the season. The Bears could be without guard Teven Jenkins for the second week in a row, giving Jarrett a prime opportunity to get through the offensive line and take down Fields.

5. S. Richie Grant

Nov 6, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) runs after a catch against Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Coming into the year, all eyes were on third-year defensive back A.J. Terrell as the best player in the Atlanta secondary. But halfway through the 2022 season, that title has to go to second-year safety Richie Grant. A 2021 second-round pick, Grant leads the Falcons in interceptions with two, has seven passes defenses, and has not allowed a touchdown yet in his breakout season. Quarterbacks have a rating of just 55.3 when targeting him and he has 70 tackles on the year, third most on the team. The Bears should actively avoid Grant in the passing game. Even if doesn’t get his hands on an interception, chances are he’ll break it up.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire