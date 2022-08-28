5 Falcons who improved their roster chances in preseason finale

The Atlanta Falcons have some tough decisions to make following Saturday’s 28-12 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With final roster cuts coming on Tuesday, the team has less than two days to release 27 players. Here are five Falcons who improved their chances of making the 53-man roster in Saturday’s win over the Jaguars.

DB Teez Tabor

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Teez Tabor is a guy who’s made plays all throughout the preseason. A former second-round pick out of Florida, Tabor has some versatility to his game, is a great tackler, and has solid ball skills. In Saturday’s game, he had a pass defended along with four solo tackles. Against the Jets, Tabor had an interception, and in the opener, he was one of Atlanta’s highest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus. It’s a numbers game at defensive back, but Tabor is definitely in the mix.

DL Timmy Horne

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Horne has also looked good throughout training camp. The big defensive tackle played a major role in the team’s dominant performance up front against the Jaguars. Anthony Rush is the starting nose tackle, but Atlanta has unsuccessfully tried to add to the position. Eddie Goldman retired shortly after signing with the team and Vincent Taylor ruptured his Achilles a few weeks ago. Horne has a decent chance of making the 53-man roster heading into final cuts.

DL Derrick Tangelo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Tangelo had five tackles (4 solo), one sack and two TFL against the Jaguars on Saturday. Only a handful of guys had a real chance to play themselves onto the roster, and Tangelo was one of them. His big performance — along with the team’s lack of depth at the position following Marlon Davidson’s injury — could be enough to just barely sneak onto the roster.

RB Caleb Huntley

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Huntley made the most of his opportunity on Saturday, leading the Falcons in rushing with 86 yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. It still may be tough for the former undrafted free agent to make the 53-man roster, but he definitely helped his chances by breaking a couple big runs and showing some explosiveness. If Huntley is left off the final roster, expect to see him signed to Atlanta’s practice squad.

LB Nathan Landman

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Despite signing as an undrafted free agent at one of the team’s most congested positions, Falcons LB Nathan Landman can definitely play in this league. Landman impressed throughout training camp and capped it off with a breakout game against the Jaguars. The former Colorado standout recorded four tackles, one sack and an interception on Saturday. He may still be on the outside looking in, but has at least played himself onto the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire