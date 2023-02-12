5 ex-Broncos players involved in Super Bowl LVII

Five former members of the Denver Broncos will be involved in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday evening.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, punter Brett Kern will have a key role on special teams. Kern started his career with the Broncos in 2008 and played two seasons in Denver before later going on to become a three-time Pro Bowler with the Tennessee Titans.

The Eagles also have three former Broncos on their practice squad: wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, safety Anthony Harris and cornerback Mac McCain III. Cleveland is a former Denver draft pick who spent time on the Broncos’ practice squad with Harris earlier this season.

McCain signed with Denver as a college free agent in 2021. He bounced between the Broncos and Eagles three times as a rookie and has now settled in on Philly’s practice squad.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, have former Denver running back Melvin Gordon on their practice squad. Gordon played with the Broncos from 2020-2022 before being cut midway through the 2022 season.

Sunday’s Super Bowl will be televised on Fox.

