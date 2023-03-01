5 edge rushers to watch for Colts at NFL combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has arrived, a key event for prospects on their path to the NFL.

Over 315 participants will showcase their talents to scouts and front-office members of the league’s 32 teams.

To that note, the evaluation of defensive ends and edge rushers starts Thursday with measurements and on-field workouts. Among the teams with needs are the Indianapolis Colts, who need a solid presence to pair with young edge rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Here are five edge rushers to watch that could be on the Colts’ radar:

Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Will McDonald IV is lighter than the typical edge rusher, but he makes up for what he lacks in size with explosion, agility, and production. He had a spectacular showing at the Senior Bowl, causing teams to wonder how he’s been flying under the radar.

McDonald’s career at Iowa State included 122 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and seven deflected passes. He’ll need to improve his flexibility and power at the next level, but McDonald is considered a top-100 pick by many.

The system that Will McDonald played in did him absolutely no favors in terms of individual production opportunities, but he made the most of it. Total freak of nature. He won't just be lined up as a 4i/5-tech 90% of the time in the pros. They'll actually let him rush up there. pic.twitter.com/6mzMqix1Vt — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 21, 2023

Zach Harrison, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Since 2003, the Colts have drafted nine players from Ohio State, including three during general manager Chris Ballard’s tenure. With Tyquan Lewis’ future up in the air with the team, drafting defensive end Zach Harrison makes sense.

Harrison is unusually athletic and explosive, with long arms, traits the Colts covet. He’s also highly disruptive and has a resume that supports his NFL-level potential. Harrison is projected to be a mid-round pick.

#OSU EDGE Zach Harrison’s potential grows on me the more that I watch, because of how his pass rush plan evolves over the course of a game. Great battle w/Olu Fashanu all game, but his best rep came in the 4th, forcing Olu to show his hands, using his long levers to control the… https://t.co/MFlWnhKbGB pic.twitter.com/LatzqDL428 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) February 21, 2023

Derick Hall, Auburn

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn edge rusher Derick Hall, another Senior Bowl standout, has the potential to be a natural fit with the Colts. Hall provides a lot to like: natural strength, explosive off the line, and quick to react. At Auburn, he was a force using his unyielding motor to wreck game plans.

Hall likely would not start immediately, but he could be a solid move to add depth behind Yannick Ngakoue (if re-signed) and eventually push for starting reps.

Auburn ED Derick Hall was outstanding versus Mississippi St. 8 tackles

2 sacks

1 FF His first-step explosion, bend, and power always impresses me! pic.twitter.com/FtaoWhfyyq — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) November 8, 2022

Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Edge rusher Isaiah Foskey is an intriguing prospect that could catch Chris Ballard’s eye. Foskey earns his keep using his speed and quick bursts of power to overcome his opponents. This was evident in his 2022 season, as he had 14 quarterback hits and 11 career-tying sacks.

To be effective, Foskey must tap into his athletic abilities. He tends to be inconsistent in his attack, doesn’t have many moves, and often looks rigid on tape. However, if the Colts can coach him and be patient, he could be a stud.

I’ve talked about Isaiah Foskey (EDGE, Notre Dame) a few times on here, but this is what I mean when I talk about his ability to win with strength and power. pic.twitter.com/HQD8K6qsLC — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) February 18, 2023

BJ Ojulari, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

If the Colts plan to move on from Yannick Ngakoue, they’ll need to find another bendy pass rusher to work from the LEO spot. Ojulari potentially fits that mold as a Day 2 pick and could be on the Colts’ radar with a strong showing at the combine.

In 31 career games at LSU, Ojulari recorded 128 tackles (77 solo), 25.5 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

One move I saw consistently in B.J. Ojulari’s film was this ghost move. He’s going to flashes his hands, forces the tackle to strike, then reduces surface area. Certainly a pass rusher I could see go anywhere from the back half of Rd 1 to the end of Rd 2. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/wU34g7Krjj — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) February 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire