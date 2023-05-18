The 5 easiest games on Tampa Bay’s schedule for 2023

Every NFL team can give another a challenge on gameday, but some matchups are more favorable than others.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a tough first-place schedule in 2023, but there are some more favorable matchups on the board they can get some wins from. Here are five games that should prove easier for the Bucs in 2023:

Houston Texans

The Texans made two big moves in getting QB C.J. Stroud and EDGE Will Anderson Jr. in the draft, but that alone is unlikely to save them from a top-five draft pick for 2024. There is still a notable lack of weapons in Houston and the defensive unit outside of Anderson Jr. is very incomplete.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will be letting new QB Anthony Richardson start at quarterback, a prospect who was notably shaky in his only year starting in college. He doesn’t have any notable receiving threats to throw the ball too, and Indianapolis’ roster overall is beginning to age.

Chicago Bears

Much has been made about the Bears’ recent moves, but QB Justin Fields is still a massive unknown and WR D.J. Moore may not be a top No. 1 wideout like many are expecting him to be. Chicago’s defensive unit is still developing, too, so the Bucs could get a win here against Chicago early.

Atlanta Falcons

As mentioned previously, division games can be a tossup, but the Falcons have a lower ceiling than the Panthers do. The team has offensive talent in RB Bijan Robinson, TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London, but their defensive unit is lacking outside of CB A.J. Terrell and the trenches are suspect.

Carolina Panthers

QB Bryce Young has the potential to look good in his rookie year, but even if he does, there aren’t any weapons to get the ball to in Carolina. Frank Reich will likely do a better job than Matt Rhule, but there are still too many holes to account for on the roster. Divisional games can be tough, but this roster is lacking.

