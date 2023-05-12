5 easiest games on Giants’ 2023 schedule

The New York Giants have the third-most difficult schedule in the NFL in 2023, facing teams who had a collective .549 winning percentage last season.

There are plenty of tough games on the schedule this year. However, not all are stacked against them. Here are five of the easiest per our staff.

Week 2: at Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are pretty much back to the wheel after a rough 2022 where they finished 4-13. Quarterback Kyler Murray is still recovering from ACL surgery and may not play in the first half of the season, so that could mean Colt McCoy or rookie Clayton Tune at QB.

Week 11: at Washington Commanders

The Giants traditionally play well against the Commanders and have won three of their last four down in the Nation’s Capital. Their one loss was by one point. Washington is embarking on a new era behind quarterback Sam Howell and it’s anyone’s guess what this team will be this season.

Week 12: vs. New England Patriots

These are not the Patriots of old. They don’t have that ‘killer’ instinct since Tom Brady departed several seasons ago. They’ve missed the postseason and had losing records in two of the last three years and have not wowed in free agency or at the draft table.

Week 9: at Las Vegas Raiders

Derek Carr is gone and Jimmy Garoppolo is in at quarterback. The Raiders are better only if Jimmy is the Jimmy of old…and healthy. Las Vegas was 6-11 in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach in 2022 and given his past history, one has to wonder if he is head coaching material.

Week 15: at New Orleans Saints

New Orleans is never an easy place to play and it likely will continue to be so, but the Saints sunk to 7-10 in 2022 in their first year under Dennis Allen, so there is doubt they are headed in the right direction. Derek Carr could change that, however. This won’t be an easy game, but compared to many other games on the slate, it sizes up that way.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire