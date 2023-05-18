5 easiest games on the Bears’ 2023 schedule

The Chicago Bears recently released their 2023 schedule, which presents an intriguing slate of matchups for a team looking to rebound after a 3-14 record.

Chicago is in the middle of the pack as far as strength of schedule goes. There are some difficult games on the docket, but there are also plenty of winnable games on the schedule.

With that in mind, here are the five easiest games on the Bears’ 2023 slate — and yes, three of those teams are in the same division:

Bears vs. Cardinals (Week 16)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will host the Cardinals on Christmas Eve in a matchup that will feature Justin Fields vs. Kyler Murray. Still, this is one of the easier games on their schedule given Arizona is in the midst of a rebuild with a new general manager and head coach. Both teams have a lot to prove heading into 2023, especially as many have them pegged to struggle for another season. But this is a game the Bears should win.

Bears vs. Panthers (Week 10)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10, and there are plenty of reasons why. These two teams have been intertwined since Chicago traded the No. 1 pick in the draft to Carolina. The Bears put their faith in Justin Fields while the Panthers landed their hopeful franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. Then there’s the revenge factor, as wide receiver DJ Moore (acquired in the trade of the top pick) and running back D’Onta Foreman will face off against their former team. Not to mention, there’s a lot at stake in a winnable game for the Bears — namely the position of the first-round pick from the Panthers.

Bears at Buccaneers (Week 2)

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Bears will play the Buccaneers for the eighth time in the last nine years. But this game got a lot easier after Tom Brady’s retirement, and the team appears headed for a rebuild. While there’s plenty of talent still in place — Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Vita Vea, etc. — Baker Mayfield is a steep downgrade from Brady. While it’s always difficult to win on the road, this is a winnable game for Chicago.

Bears at Commanders (Week 5)

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

For the second consecutive season, the Bears will face the Commanders on Thursday Night Football. Last year’s brutal 12-7 loss to Washington was the catalyst in jumpstarting Chicago’s offense — and Justin Fields’ electric rushing ability. The Bears have the quarterback advantage in this one as Sam Howell will be the Commanders’ starting quarterback. Sure, this is a prime-time game on the road. But Chicago has a chance for revenge on a national stage.

Bears vs. Falcons (Week 17)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After losing a close one to the Falcons last season, the Bears will be looking for revenge when they host Atlanta at Soldier Field. Chicago will likely face second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder, but they’ll also have to contend with rookie running back Bijan Robinson, who many have pegged to be Offensive Rookie of the Year. But this is another chance for the Bears to redeem themselves in a one-score loss from the previous season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire