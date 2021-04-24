5 Eagles who would have to write a big check to switch jersey numbers in 2021

The new ruled proposed by the Chiefs now allows expansion of jersey numbers available to players:

— QB: 1-19

— WR: 1-49, 80-89

— RB: 1-49, 80-89

— TE: 1-49, 80-89

— DB: 1-49

— LB: 1-59, 90-99

— OL: 50-79

— DL: 50-79, 90-99

With the news that this is definitely happening, players around the league have been hinting at switching their numbers.

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay joined the fray, hinting at a switch to Jalen Hurts’ former No. 2 or Nick Foles’s No. 9.

Any Eagles player looking to immediately switch numbers will have to make sure it’s worth it financially thanks to a rule that says the player must buy all remaining inventory of unsold jerseys with the player’s current number.

That player must purchase the jerseys at retail prices from the Fanatics supply.

If a player chooses to give the notice to change his number for the 2022 NFL season, he won’t have to pay anything.

Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook changed his mind when he realized a jersey switch would cost him over $1 million.

Here are five Eagles who would have a huge check to write.

List

PFF says Eagles have least talented team in the NFC East according to a 32 team roster ranking

List

Philadelphia Eagles draft-day trade history under GM Howie Roseman

Darius Slay

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (24) during the NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles star cornerback may want a single-digit, but his status as one of the NFL's most popular cornerbacks could cost a hefty check.

Miles Sanders

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) hits a hole for a gain against Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55), Adrian Amos (31) and Will Redmond (25) Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

Apc Packvseagles 0926190661

Sanders looks super smooth in his No. 26 jerseys and as one of the NFL's youngest and most popular running backs, he'd have to cut a huge check.

Story continues

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) catches a touchdown pass as Washington Football Team safety Troy Apke (30) and linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (54) defend during the first half quarter...

The Eagles rising star at the tight end position, Goedert wore 44 in high school and would pay a hefty price to immediately switch.

Jalen Hurts

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws a pass during warmups as quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is switching to jersey No. 1 and unless he gave the NFL early notice because a psychic let him know that Cameron Johnston wouldn't be returning to the Eagles, he'll likely have to buy back his jersey which has been a huge seller.

Anthony Harris

The Eagles' newest playmaker at safety, Harris wore a single digit in high school and during his time at Virginia. A switch could cost the Pro Bowler.

1

1