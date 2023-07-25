5 Eagles players with the most to gain during training camp

The Eagles are back in town, and a 90-man roster full of rookies and veterans is descending upon the NovaCare Complex for the most anticipated training camp.

Super Bowl hopefuls and NFC favorites, Philadelphia has a stacked roster spot with few holes or opportunities to land a starting job.

The offense returns All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the best skill position group in the NFL.

Sean Desai takes over a revamped defense featuring five Georgia Bulldogs and three new safeties.

With the first practice scheduled for Wednesday morning, we’re previewing five players with the most to gain from a positive training camp performance.

The Eagles will likely carry four running backs on the roster, with D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell as the roster locks.

A huge training camp performance from Sermon could make Boston Scott or Rashaad Penny a cap casualty.

Williams and Josh Jobe saw a ton of snaps during OTAs when Darius Slay and James Bradberry were able to rest on select days.

A good culture is vital for athletes, and Williams could return to his SEC glory after joining an Eagles roster loaded with talent and key veterans.

Elliss emerged on special teams in 2022, and turned that roster elevation into a strong offseason program and OTAs.

Elliss has an opportunity to steal a roster spot from Nicholas Morrow or another Eagles veteran.

The Eagles saw Javon Hargrave sign with the 49ers, while Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are veteran free agents who likely won’t sign until midseason at the earliest.

Philadelphia has Jordan Davis, and drafted Jalen Carter, but it is the emerging Williams could steal a starting spot from Fletcher Cox or a younger player.

The Eagles like to employ two tight end sets at times and Arnold could steal snaps and a roster spot from Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra or Tyree Jackson.

