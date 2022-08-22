5 Eagles making a final push for 53-man roster spot

The Eagles will depart for Miami on Tuesday for two days of joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday in South Florida.

Philadelphia will trim the roster down to 80 players before departing on Tuesday.

With the starters expected to dominate intense practice sessions against the upstart Dolphins, several players on the roster bubble will look to make one last push for the 53-man projections.

With tight battles at wide receiver, cornerback, and safety, five players are looking to make a final roster push.

Deon Cain

Philadelphia has a top four in Brown, Smith, Watkins, and Pascal, with Jalen Reagor as a potential fifth for salary cap purposes.

Cain is pushing for the Eagles to carry six players or make a move, which will be an up-to-the-wire situation to monitor.

Marlon Tuipulotu

A practice squad participant for the bulk of last season, the former USC star cut weight and now looks like a contributor in Gannon’s 3-4 package.

Josiah Scott

A natural slot cornerback who has cross-trained at the safety position this season, Scott gives Jonathan Gannon another cover guy with deep range, and he could keep three or four natural safeties and five cornerbacks.

Jack Anderson

Anderson’s 52 snaps led the Eagles on Sunday and meshed well with Andre Dillard on the left side.

Philadelphia has nine players who seem to be locks and depending on what happens at the quarterback position, Anderson could warrant the tenth spot.

TE Noah Togiai

Togiai has had a solid training camp, and although he’s a talented pass catcher, he’s not the in-line blocker that Jack Stoll is at the point of attack.

