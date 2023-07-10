5 Eagles who could be first-time Pro Bowlers in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2023 season having 12+ players on the roster who’ve been voted into the Pro Bowl, or made the team as an alternate.

Will several teammate join them as Pro Bowlers this season?

With training camp just 15 days away, here’s an updated list of the best candidates to be a first-time Pro Bowler in 2023:

Maddox was limited to nine games, logging an interception, a sack and three forced fumbles while serving as a key player in coverage.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Maddox logged 43 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, while playing 457 snaps (75%), the lowest of his career.

When Maddox has been on the field, he’s been one of the NFL’s top slot cornerbacks and completes a cornerback group that includes James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

PFF gave Mailata the ninth-best overall grade among all tackles last season.

Now one of the best-left tackles in the NFL, Mailata will look to make his first Pro Bowl in 2023.

D'Andre Swift at Eagles OTAs. Photo credit: Kiel Leggere

Swift had 99 carries for 542 yards and scored 8 touchdowns in 14 games in 2022. Swift also logged 48 catches (70 targets), for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

A huge 2023 season could vault Swift into Pro Bowl status.

Jordan Davis

Davis was so impactful early-on that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

With Javon Hargrave now in San Francisco, Davis could make a Dexter Lawrence style leap in 2023.

One of the smoothest route runners in the NFL.

Smith set the Eagles’ single-season record for receptions by a wide receiver in 2022 with 95, and he’ll look to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro status in year three.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire