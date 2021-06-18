5 Eagles who could be featured as ‘Madden NFL’ cover athletes in the future
🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions
🏅 Two @NFL MVPS
🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover Athletes
The Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3
— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021
The ‘Madden NFL’ reveal is a huge deal each summer and after EA announced Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as their latest athletes, we felt it was a good time to analyze five current Eagles who could one day grace the cover of the legendary video game.
Dec 9, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) is stopped by New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree (47) and cornerback Julian Love (24) during overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The most explosive player on the Eagles roster, Sanders has all the making of a Madden cover guy, and a Chris Johnson style 2,000-yard season or a monster dual-threat campaign could make his dreams come true.
QB Jalen Hurts
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, left, stands with offensive coordinator Shane Steichen during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
Quarterbacks are always cover guys and if the likable Hurts can lead the Eagles back to the playoffs while establishing himself as a superstar, he has the look of a future cover guy.
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith makes a catch during NFL football practice at Lincoln Financial Field, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
The Heisman Trophy winner would likely be the 2021 cover guy if EA Sports had a college football game and the smooth and efficient wideout could have his day if he continues to be a record-breaker at his position.
TE Dallas Goedert
Dec 22, 2019; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) makes a touchdown reception past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (27) and free safety Xavier Woods (25) during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gronkowski has graced a Madden cover once in his life and if Dallas Goedert can take the next step in his evolution as a star tight end, the sky and the cover have no limits.
OG Landon Dickerson
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson warms up during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)
The fun-loving road grader from Alabama impresses so well with his nasty playing demeanor and take no prisoners attitude, that he one day shares a cover with Quenton Nelson. Big guys can dream too.
