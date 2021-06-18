5 Eagles who could be featured as ‘Madden NFL’ cover athletes in the future

🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions

The ‘Madden NFL’ reveal is a huge deal each summer and after EA announced Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes as their latest athletes, we felt it was a good time to analyze five current Eagles who could one day grace the cover of the legendary video game.

RB Miles Sanders

RB Miles Sanders

The most explosive player on the Eagles roster, Sanders has all the making of a Madden cover guy, and a Chris Johnson style 2,000-yard season or a monster dual-threat campaign could make his dreams come true.

QB Jalen Hurts

QB Jalen Hurts

Quarterbacks are always cover guys and if the likable Hurts can lead the Eagles back to the playoffs while establishing himself as a superstar, he has the look of a future cover guy.

WR DeVonta Smith

WR DeVonta Smith

The Heisman Trophy winner would likely be the 2021 cover guy if EA Sports had a college football game and the smooth and efficient wideout could have his day if he continues to be a record-breaker at his position.

TE Dallas Goedert

TE Dallas Goedert

Rob Gronkowski has graced a Madden cover once in his life and if Dallas Goedert can take the next step in his evolution as a star tight end, the sky and the cover have no limits.

OG Landon Dickerson

OG Landon Dickerson

The fun-loving road grader from Alabama impresses so well with his nasty playing demeanor and take no prisoners attitude, that he one day shares a cover with Quenton Nelson. Big guys can dream too.

