5 dream prospects for the Rams at No. 57 overall

The NFL draft is part skill and part luck when it comes to picking players. It takes a lot to evaluate a prospect and pick him in the right spot, but there’s also some luck involved when it comes to that prospect falling to you in the draft.

The Los Angeles Rams hope some of the best prospects who are still on the board at the start of Round 2 stay available when they come on the clock at No. 57 overall. It’ll take some luck, but they should have their fingers crossed that five players in particular continue to slide.

Here are five dream prospects for Los Angeles in the second round at pick 57.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

A team can dream, right? Can you imagine the Rams defense with a player who can line up at safety, linebacker and cover the slot, all with remarkable length and athleticism? Owusu-Koramoah was the biggest surprise among players who fell out of the first round and he’s going to be a steal for someone in Round 2. He’s unlikely to make it to the Rams at No. 57, but if he somehow does, they would be crazy to pass on him. He can do a little bit of everything on defense, from stopping the run to blitzing to covering tight ends and receivers. He should be the No. 1 player on the Rams’ board right now.

OLB Azeez Ojulari, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling had Ojulari as his 20th-best prospect in the draft, the second-best edge rusher. Dane Brugler of The Athletic had him at No. 16 on his big board, the top-ranked pass rusher. So how great do you think the Rams would feel if they were able to land him toward the end of the second round? Ecstatic, that’s how. There are some minor concerns about his knee after he suffered an ACL injury in high school which could’ve caused his slide, but he’s an excellent player if 100% healthy. The Rams could pair him with Leonard Floyd for the next three years and not have to think twice about adding pass-rush help, especially with Terrell Lewis also in the mix.

CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Samuel wouldn’t be a massive surprise if he makes to the Rams at No. 57 like Owusu-Koramoah and Ojulari, but considering some pundits had him going in the first round, it would still be unexpected. He’s one of the top cornerbacks in this class and should be the next one off the board in Round 2. For the Rams, he would give them another versatile defensive back in the secondary. He can cover the slot or play outside. Samuel can also match up in man or drop back in zone. Los Angeles met with him multiple times before the draft so he should be high on Les Snead’s draft board, potentially as the top target at No. 57.

C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The top three centers in this class are clear: Humphrey, Landon Dickerson and Quinn Meinerz. Dickerson has major injury concerns and Meinerz played Division III. Humphrey doesn’t have nearly the red flags that the other two do, which could make him the first center drafted. While there’s a chance he’ll make it to the Rams’ pick, it’s probably lower than 50%. He’s a dominant center with good size and strength, as well as the versatility to give guard a shot, too. The Rams need a new starting center after letting Austin Blythe leave and there may not be a better fit in the draft than Humphrey. If they prioritize the interior of the offensive line in the second round, Humphrey could be their primary option.

OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

Jenkins was projected to be a first-round pick by some, which makes his slide to Round 2 pretty surprising. The Rams don’t necessarily need an offensive tackle right now with Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein slated to start, but Jenkins has a high ceiling and can play guard in the meantime. For most analysts, he’s the top offensive tackle available at this point in the draft. Unless teams like Liam Eichenberg, Dillon Radunz, Walker Little or Samuel Cosmi all more than Jenkins, don’t bank on the Oklahoma State product making it to pick 57. But with how many quality tackles are left, stranger things have happened.

Honorable mentions

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LB Jabril Cox, LSU LB Nick Bolton, Missouri DT Christian Barmore, Alabama OL Jalen Mayfield, Michigan C Landon Dickerson, Alabama CB/S Elijah Molden, Washington

