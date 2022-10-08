5 draftable TCU Frogs the Cowboys should keep an eye on

The TCU Horned Frogs are celebrating their 126th birthday this year and have quietly produced a ton of NFL talent. Included are two current Cowboys in OT Aviante Collins and electric return man KaVontae Turpin. Other current players in the league include DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jason Verrett, WR Jalen Reagor, S Tre’Von Moehrig and former Cowboys QB Andy Dalton.

Historically, TCU also boasts some big names in two Cowboy legends Bob Lilly and Larry Brown as well as the renowned Davey O’Brien and Sammy Baugh. The rich history doesn’t stop there as a handful of guys on their current roster will find their places in the league soon. Here are a handful the Cowboys’ scouts and fans should have their eyes on for the remainder of the season.

Max Duggan

Position: Quarterback

Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

High School: Lewis Central

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 210 pounds

Class: Senior

Duggan has been a consistent starter for the Horned Frogs but has been an inconsistent performer. He has been a threat through the air and on the ground, boasting a talented arm and very good athleticism, but lacks the pedigree to be a high-level NFL prospect.

He is off to an incredibly hot start this year posting a 74% completion percentage, throwing for just under 1,000 yards and a perfect 11:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio through four games.

In addition to more efficiency as a passer, he has found it as a runner as well. So far he has almost doubled his career-best yards per carry and is on pace to match the yardage and touchdown numbers of his best seasons.

He is on pace for easily the best season of his career which could catapult his name into that second or third tier of QBs.

Duggan is a name to target in the late Day 2, early Day 3three time frame.

#TCU QB Max Duggan clocked one of the fastest max speeds (21.3 mph) in week 5! #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/l8sew6uUYG — Recruiting Analytics (@RAanalytics) October 4, 2022

Quentin Johnston

Position: Wide Receiver

Hometown: Temple, Texas

High School: Temple

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Junior

Johnston is a true Junior who has been a consistent and improving threat for the TCU passing game. He posted a 22/487/2 stat line as a freshman and followed that up with a 33/612/6 as a sophomore in 2021. The TCU wide receiver room is stacked but Johnston has stood out as physically and technically the most talented and NFL ready.

At 6-foot-4 he is long but adds a solid 215-pound frame to be a legitimate physical threat. Combined with his speed, Johnston is a serious athlete that is also technically sound. With added consistency and attention to detail, he is likely to be one of the first wide receivers taken in the 2023 draft, which typically sees him fall in the late first/early second round time frame.

Johnston is a similar player to current Cowboy Michael Gallup as an outside, downfield threat. Having someone like Johnston opposite Gallup would allow the Cowboys offense to better utilize CeeDee Lamb from the slot.

Quentin Johnson tFR WR with a nice TD grab. #Devy pic.twitter.com/wbGSGExmaF — Greg Brandt (@devywarehouse) September 26, 2020

Steve Avila

Position: Guard/Center

Hometown: Arlington, Texas

High School: South Grand Prairie

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 330 pounds

Class: RS Senior

Attending high school just 15 minutes away from AT&T Stadium, Avila originally arrived as a right guard before also seeing time at center and right tackle. He currently plays left guard for the Horned Frogs.

Avila boasts a thick frame which allows for a great anchor and push in the run game. He is an easy man-mover which creates holes in the run game and a clean pocket for his QB to step up in. Given his size, his range is limited which ultimately limits his usage at the next level in offenses that like to pull their interior lineman.

Avila has the size and positional versatility Dallas could use at left guard or center. Left guard is still a question mark while Tyler Biadasz has had some ups and downs since coming into the league at center.

This chunk run is all thanks to center Steve Avila who manages to chip the 1T and the LB shooting the A gap before climbing to the Mike and putting him in the ground. The TCU offensive lineman has experience all over the OL and is definitely a name to watch in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/C9y1QGIVAP — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 24, 2022

Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

Position: Corner Back

Hometown: Waco, Texas

High School: Midway

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Class: Senior

Hodges-Tomlinson has been a four-year contributor, primarily playing corner but also some safety. Through his first three years he has two interceptions and a staggering 21 pass break ups and already has three more this season. As a sophomore and junior he earned a multitude of honors including First-Team All-Big 12 and AP All-Big 12 both seasons as well as second-team all American in 2020.

He is on the smaller size which has yet to become a serious issue at the collegiate level but be a cause for concern at the next level. He projects as an inside corner exclusively with some safety versatility which ultimately levels out his stock at a strong day two candidate. The lack of inside-out versatility typically hurts a players stock but given just how good Hodges-Tomlinson has been in coverage he will likely enter the NFL as one of the more talented cover slot defenders in the league.

Dallas has employed Jourdan Lewis in the slot for the past few seasons and they are excited about fifth-round rookie Daron Bland. Both have showed potential but should neither bring consistency, Dan Quinn could look Hodges-Tomlinson’s way for reinforcement at that position.

TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson playing this sluggo to perfection. His ability to stop on a dime and flip his hips in transition is perfectly showcased here. Undersized but has the potential to be one of the best senior CBs in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/st6T92ATwc — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 23, 2022

Dee Winters

Position: Linebacker

Hometown: Brenham, Texas

High School: Burton

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 230 pounds

Class: Senior

Winters is yet another longtime starter for TCU and has steadily improved each season. He has shown to be a bit of jack-of-all-trades-master-of none with some sack, run stop and pass defense production in his career but not standing out in any one area. He has shown to be consistent and looks to be performing at a higher level this season.

He is undersized for the linebacker position at the next level but brings solid athleticism and strength to his game. He can afford to add a bit more mass to his frame to become more impactful in the run game to take on blocks but keep the athleticism that allows him to be solid in coverage. Winters play style and size points to becoming an off-ball linebacker in the NFL.

Winters would be a solid addition to the Cowboy linebacking room to compete with the likes of Jabril Cox, Luke Gifford and Damone Clark. He would not be a Day 1 starter but rather a developmental piece who hears his named called on Day 3 of the draft.

Lined up at WILL, TCU’s Dee Winters read his keys, shoots the backside gap, and makes the TFL. The fourth-year LB—who has 167 tackles and 19 TFLs in his career—is one of the best defensive prospects in the Big 12 for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/OFZSIcgkEm — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) August 20, 2022

