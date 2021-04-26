5 draft prospects Bengals could trade back into Round 1 to select

The Cincinnati Bengals sit in a luxurious position over the draft’s first two rounds, picking fifth in both.

Essentially, the Bengals have a borderline first-round pick with that fifth pick of the second round. Last year, Tee Higgins fell out of the first and they had him graded as a first-rounder.

But the Bengals could always package that fifth pick and other assets to move back up into the late first round if they are desperate enough after a certain prospect.

So which prospects could encourage such a move? Let’s take a look.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) during the Pac-12 Championship against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Much of what happens in regards to a trade up hinges on what the Bengals do with the fifth pick and if there’s a run on a specific position. If teams adding skill positions has a prospect like Vera-Tucker falling into the late 20s, it would be a no-brainer for the Bengals to move back up and get a first-round prospect who checks all the boxes and can play left tackle. Take the talent, worry about who plays where later.

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) before the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a pretty good chance Leatherwood falls to Cincinnati’s pick in the second round. But if there is a serious run on offensive linemen in the opening round -- why take that chance? He’s a 6’5”, 312-pound former Alabama tackle who can come in and start right away and has huge long-term potential. There’s no sense in waiting after what Joe Burrow suffered last year.

Landon Dickerson, OL, Alabama

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (69) celebrates after beating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Along those same lines -- sure, Dickerson could fall. But why wait? He’s a former Florida State and Alabama player who has manned all five spots on the line in prominent fashion. If he’s in a freefall because other teams are attacking defense and skill positions, jump up and guarantee he’s starting in front of Burrow -- even if it’s next to Penei Sewell.

Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

Nov 30, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels receiver Dyami Brown (2) reacts after a catch against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the first half at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

We can’t know how highly the Bengals grade certain guys. We knew they liked Tee Higgins last year, but not enough to forsake other needs at the top of Round 2. Brown could be another guy they really like because he has big size and big production after averaging more than 20 yards per catch over his final two seasons. He’d be an instant fit and starter, so go up and get him if he’s falling.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Oct 24, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver Rashod Bateman (0) catches a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Bateman looks like a top 15 guy, but maybe the draft develops in unexpected ways (it usually does). We’re talking about a prospect who is just ever-so-slightly behind the top three or four players at his position this year, but has the potential to be the best in class. As teams tackle other needs, if Bateman falls, the Bengals could move up and get an elite prospect who could develop into their No. 1 quickly.

