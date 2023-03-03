5 double-digit scorers lead Oregon in rout over California

Oregon men's basketball defeated California by a final score of 84-51 on Thursday, March 2 in Eugene. Jermaine Couisnard scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Ducks, while the Golden Bears were led by Sam Alajiki's 11 points. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.