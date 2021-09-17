5 Dolphins players the Bills must game plan for in Week 2

The Buffalo Bills were riding high heading into the 2021 regular season only to crash and burn against the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Sunday it’ll be the Miami Dolphins taking the field as the AFC East leaders.

The Bills are going have to cope with that realithy, as well as several Dolphins players that they’ll be facing.

With that, here are five Dolphins players the Bills must game plan for heading into Week 2:

QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

It's not that Tagovailoa is the most-impressive quarterback in the NFL and the Bills should be nervous to face him. He still needs to improve, but the Bills are fresh off facing the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger. Tuagovailoa and Roethlisberger only have one thing in common: We will be checking both of their names to make sure they're spelled correctly in this article. Aside from that, they're two completely different types of players, throwing arm included. That will require some adjustments for the Bills.

WR Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) poses with a jersey after being selected by Miami Dolphins. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins have a couple of solid weapons on the outside such as DaVante Parker. But the likes of Tre'Davious White being there defensively gives one a good feeling. Coming out of the slot will be a dynamic rookie in Waddle. The plan for the Bills will be nickel cornerback Taron Johnson and we'll see if anything else is included.

LB Sam Eguavoen

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as Miami Dolphins linebacker Sam Eguavoen, Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Not exactly a household name from Miami's defense, but Eguavoen clearly likes to cause a problem. The Dolphins only had one sack as a team last week against the Patriots but Eguavoen had three quarterback hits. The Bills can't let him hit Allen that many times.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Like Eguavoen, Ogbah did not put up huge numbers in Week 1 in the traditional sense. He also only had one QB hit. However, Pro Football Focus thought well of him. The football analytics outlet graded him as a top-10 edge defender in the entire NFL last week. PFF graded him an impressive 86.1.

CB Xavien Howard

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Allen can't hesitate to throw somewhere just because the Dolphins have cornerback Xavien Howard in certainly spots. But Allen will have to be aware of him a bit since he led the NFL with 10 interceptions last season, one of which came against the Bills. Howard also forced the game-winning fumble in Week 1. Buffalo has to make sure he doesn't change the game in Miami's favor.

