5 Dolphins’ games with biggest storylines in 2022

Football has become such a year-round form of entertainment that Thursday evening’s schedule release of the 2022 football season has arguably been the second biggest national story this week.

The schedule of course was second fiddle to an overreaction to an underthrow after a Miami Dolphins’ Tweet set the sports world on fire with over seven million views.

Thankfully, we have something else to talk about now.

The Dolphins know who, where and where they play for the upcoming NFL year, and after leading things off at home against the New England Patriots, the schedule is full of storylines and solid time slots.

Here are the top five intriguing weeks to circle for Miami’s 2022 season, not including AFC East divisional opponents.

5: Week 13 - Dolphins at 49ers - 4:00 p.m. ET

New Miami head coach Mike McDaniel returns to his former football home to coach against his old mates. In a matchup that could see two bright, young quarterbacks battle in Tua Tagovailoa and Trey Lance, it’s a great way to usher in the season’s final stretch which includes four road games in six weeks beginning in San Francisco.

4: Week 14 - Dolphins at Chargers - 4:00 p.m. ET

Back to McDaniel, and looking at back-to-back west coast games, perhaps a logistical strategy can be placed here. Not only is this a matchup featuring the quarterback Miami passed on in Justin Herbert, but the Dolphins will also be right off of that Niners game and won’t see their home field until Christmas Day.

After these two California-based contests, Miami returns back to the eastern time zone, only to have a week of preparation for a division rival, the Buffalo Bills. That’s right, three straight road games to kick off the holiday season for Miami.

3: Week 10 - Browns at Dolphins - 1:00 p.m. ET

With what seemed to be years of rumors finally put to rest, ironically quarterback Deshaun Watson will return to Miami in 2022. The former Houston Texan and current Brown is a native of South Florida and a name once floating around the rumor mill for signal calling duties for the Dolphins.

Story continues

Although proven to be conjecture, or it appears that way, it’ll be an intriguing matchup, nonetheless. This is a game Miami fans will circle as a must-win, as the fanbase may not be able to handle a Cleveland, and, more specifically a Watson win at Hard Rock Stadium.

2: Week 4 - Miami at Cincinnati - Thursday Night Football 8:15 p.m. ET

In Miami’s first of three nationally televised games, the Dolphins will head to the home of the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. Led by former Heisman winner and number one overall pick Joe Burrow, this is a game that takes us all back to the 2019 tank for, well, Burrow season. A plan that initially targeted the quarterback they’re currently banking on, a late-season game against these two franchises ended in a Dolphins victory on the field.

While Miami may have won that contest, the Bengals may have won the seasonal task of securing the first overall pick in 2020. Much like former Dolphins legend Dan Marino, Burrow took his team to the Super Bowl the year after he was drafted. Tagovailoa and Miami have the opportunity to not only get the better of the Bengals again but also best Burrow – a task that could be increasingly harder as Burrow progresses.

1: Week 7 – Steelers at Dolphins - Sunday Night Football 8:20 p.m. ET

Perhaps the most fascinating game in terms of a storyline outside of the lines is the return of former Miami head coach, Brian Flores. Fired following the 2021 season, Flores is also right in the middle of a lawsuit with Miami which has made national headlines and goes beyond the game itself. Flores spent three years as Dolphins head coach and was 24-25, including two winning seasons in a row following the 2019 rebuild.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Flores was let go and speculation ran wild as to the true reasons and the actual trials and tribulations that his tenure brought. Rumors swirled regarding the aforementioned rumors of Watson, the overall maintenance of Tagovailoa, as well as the atmosphere that was created in those past three years.

Flores’ return to Hard Rock Stadium, while under the national spotlight of “Football Night in America,” is must-see TV on NBC, once again. This time, there isn’t comedy to this show. The drama will be so thick, that you may be able to cut it with a Swiss Army knife. It’s a good thing the Dolphins have a few players like that in their defensive secondary.

As we now know the schedule, and fans finally have answers, there’s truly only one last question to ask.

Are you ready for some football?

