5 new developments to know from the first days of Lions camp

The Detroit Lions get their first day off from on-field activities in training camp on Thursday. It’s a good time to reset for the players and coaching staff to reevaluate where they are in the ramp-up to the padded practice sessions that begin over the weekend.

Here are a few developments from the first few days of training camp that represent some change from the initial pre-camp thought process.

Competition at right guard?

Where does Denzel Mims fit?

Detroit Lions wide receiver Denzel Mims runs a drill during training camp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Monday, July 24, 2023.

The recent trade that brought veteran WR Denzel Mims to Detroit has started off well enough. The former Jets’ second-round pick is acclimating to his new team and finding his place in coordinator Ben Johnson’s offense.

Mims joining the competition alters the back half of the wide receiver depth chart. As an athletic deep threat, Mims provides extra, unexpected competition for seventh-round rookie Antoine Green. They’re both getting longer looks with veteran Marvin Jones sitting out with a back injury.

It’s still way too early to know if Mims will make it, but the effort and dedication to learning the offense are looking good so far. That’s already more than Mims offered the Jets the last couple of summers.

Sam LaPorta the clear top TE

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta practices during training camp at Detroit Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park on Monday, July 24, 2023.

It’s not a surprise that Sam LaPorta is earning rave reviews and seizing the starting TE job. But the fact that LaPorta, a second-round rookie from Iowa, has already run away with any tight end competition is eye-opening.

LaPorta is getting almost all the first-team reps in every drill. He’s consistently mentioned as one of the top players in the noncontact practices and has shown easy chemistry with QB Jared Goff.

If LaPorta continues to demonstrate he can defy projections and be a major weapon early on, it makes the Detroit offense that much more explosive and dynamic.

Charles Harris reestablishing himself as a starter

LB competition really amping up

(From left) Lions linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Alex Anzalone and Malcolm Rodriguez walk off the field after training camp on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Allen Park.

Off-ball linebacker has been a sore spot in Detroit for years. In 2023, some internal development and increased devotion to upgrading the position looks like it might be paying off.

There is quite the camp competition brewing. First-round rookie Jack Campbell worked in some first-team reps on Wednesday, elevating up from primarily being on the second team. Campbell is anticipated to start at some point in 2023.

The presence of youngsters Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez, and the skill development of both, crowds the picture. With veteran Alex Anzalone providing the leadership and steadiness in all facets, the Lions suddenly have four seemingly capable LBs in a defense that typically only plays two of them. It would be remiss not to mention Jalen Reeves-Maybin, back after a Texans sojourn. Reeves-Maybin has also shown promising ability in coverage and early drills.

Once the pads get strapped on and tackling is allowed, we’ll have a much better feel for where the LB unit is at. But the perennial bellyaching over the off-ball LBs sure seems like a thing of the past.

