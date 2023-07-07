5 depth players to root for to make the Bills roster

The Buffalo Bills have a talented and deep roster. That doesn’t mean there aren’t underdogs to root for at this time of the year.

Here are five players to root for to make the Bills final roster in 2023:

WR Trent Sherfield

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Sherfield signed a one-year deal with the Bills this offseason. He spent 2022 with the Miami Dolphins and got his first taste of working on offense after spending most of his career as a special teamer. The 27-year-old recorded 30 catches for 417 yards, both career highs.

In Buffalo, he got some run with the first-team offense during spring practices when Stefon Diggs did not report to minicamp. Can he build on that going forward?

With Diggs back in the fold, Sherfield would be fighting for a depth and special teams spot again. Even so, former teammates all rave about him and like Sherfield so he’s someone to root for.

CB Alex Austin

AP Photo

“Mr. Irrelevant” is a nickname reserved for the player selected with the final pick in each year’s NFL draft. Austin was not that… but he was the final player the Bills selected in Round 7. Good enough reason as any to root for him.

Plus, some draft outlets projected Austin as a much higher pick–The Draft Network had him as a third rounder. Austin is a bit of an underdog for that reason as well.

DE Shane Ray

Ray is a former first-round pick that fizzled out in the NFL. Injuries really dragged his career through the mud to the point where he nearly called it quits. After starting a comeback tour in the CFL, Ray’s looking to make his NFL return in Buffalo. It’s a packed room, but don’t count out Ray at defensive end.

CB Cam Dantzler

Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dantzler did not have the type of fall off like Ray, but he had one. After being taken in the third round, his rookie year was promising. Between injuries and disagreements with his coaching staff, Dantzler eventually found himself without a job.

Then this offseason he signed with the Washington Commanders, who then used top draft picks on cornerbacks… leading to Dantzler being out of a job again. Tough break, but one to root for.

S Damar Hamlin

Hamlin being a player to root for goes without saying. His journey post cardiac arrest has been incredible and everyone in the NFL is pulling for him.

