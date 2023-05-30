5 defensive transfers that could make the biggest impacts for Auburn football in 2023

Auburn football has brought 20 transfers from the portal this offseason, with about half of them being defensive players. The Tigers have the No. 2 transfer class this year, according to 247Sports, as coach Hugh Freeze has added more experience with the recent additions.

Among SEC teams, Auburn's defense ranked 12th in points allowed and ninth in yards allowed per game in 2022. With the departures of players like Derick Hall, Colby Wooden and Owen Pappoe to the NFL, 10 newcomers will be battling for a spot on the defense this fall.

Here are five transfers who can make an immediate impact defensively for Auburn in 2023.

Behind transfer DeMario Tolan from LSU, Keys was the second linebacker from the portal to commit to the Tigers. After redshirting his freshman season in 2020 and suffering a knee injury the following year, Keys popped in 2022 with 39 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble for Ole Miss. Keys should be a prominent figure on the Auburn defense, as he was already taking first-team reps at spring practice.

Edge Elijah McAllister (Vanderbilt)

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound McAllister was the second transfer portal addition for the Tigers after he committed in December. Spending five seasons with the Commodores, McAllister compiled 65 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and a defensive touchdown. He was also a captain in 2022. McAllister will be rejoining Auburn defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett, who coached him at Vanderbilt as a defensive quality control assistant in 2019.

DL Justin Rodgers (Kentucky)

Rodgers appeared in 13 games with the Wildcats in 2022, finishing with 35 tackles and half a sack. The former four-star prospect was once rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan in the Class of 2020. Auburn was one of the 45 offers he received in high school before signing with Kentucky. Already having served as a defensive starter in spring practice, Rodgers could play a huge role on the Auburn defensive line.

Edge Jalen McLeod (Appalachian State)

With a defensive rating of 86.6, according to Sports Illustrated, McLeod is an exciting addition to Auburn's pass rush. In his only game against SEC competition last season, he finished with three tackles, two sacks and forced two fumbles to help Appalachian State upset Texas A&M. The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder finished 2022 with 41 tackles, six sacks, a pass deflection and forced two fumbles, while also recovering one.

LB Larry Nixon III (North Texas)

After a career year last season that earned him first team All-Conference USA honors from PFN and an appearance on Phil Steele's fourth team, Nixon finished his career at North Texas with 245 total tackles (121 solo) across 41 games from 2019-2022. He committed to the Tigers on the same day as his former North Texas teammate − wide receiver Jyaire Shorter.

