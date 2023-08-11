5 defensive recruits that headline the 2024 Auburn Football recruiting class

August not only served as the start of the preseason for Auburn football, but also as a stellar month of recruiting for the Tigers, who now have 15 total commitments in the Class of 2024. Auburn has the No. 16 recruiting haul in the country, per 247Sports, as Coach Hugh Freeze continues to add more pieces to AU's roster.

Here's a ranking of our top five defensive commits currently in the class with Early Signing Day about four months away.

Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze during a fall camp practice at the Woltosz Football Performance Center on Aug. 3.

LB Demarcus Riddick

Chilton County (Alabama), Five-Star recruit

Commit Date: July 26.

Analysis: Originally committed to Georgia, Riddick flipped his pledge in July, choosing Auburn over both the Bulldogs and Alabama. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound linebacker is the No. 26 player in the country and third-best in the state of Alabama. In 2022, he had 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, four pass breakups, three interceptions with one taken back for six and a forced fumble. If Riddick remains committed to the Tigers through signing day, he'll be the first five-star recruit for Auburn since 2019.

Edge Joseph Phillips

Booker T. Washington (Alabama), Four-Star recruit

Commit date: June 15.

Analysis: The 6-foot-2, 240-pound linebacker kicked off a huge summer for Auburn as he chose the Tigers over Georgia, Clemson, Tennessee and Texas A&M. He's the eighth-best prospect in the state of Alabama and the No. 125 overall player in the Class of 2024. In 2022, he finished with 75 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

CB Jalewis Solomon

Schley County High School (Georgia), Four-Star recruit

Commit Date: Aug. 5

Analysis: As a junior last year, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback was credited with 29 tackles, four pass breakups and three interceptions. In 2021, his sophomore season, he totaled 22 tackles, eight pass breakups and five interceptions. As the No. 229 senior recruit in the country and 30th-best player in the state of Georgia, Solomon chose the Tigers over South Carolina. Texas A&M, Florida State and Kentucky were also in his top five.

CB Jalyn Crawford

Parkview (Georgia), Four-Star recruit

Commit Date: July 15

Analysis: Crawford committed to Auburn over Florida and LSU in July. His primary recruiter on his 247Sports profile is cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff. As an All-county selection in 2022, he finished with 29 total tackles and three interceptions, leading Parkview to the second round of the playoffs in Georgia's highest classification. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back is the No. 159 player in the Class of 2024 and ranked No. 16 at his position.

DL Malik Blocton

Pike Road (Alabama), Four-Star recruit

Commit Date: July 8.

Analysis: Blocton, out of Montgomery, Alabama, was the first lineman on either side of the ball to commit to Auburn. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman is the No. 24 recruit in the state and No. 44 nationally at his position. In 2022, he finished with 70 tackles and 12 sacks. He's the younger brother of current Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris.

Pike Road's Malik Blocton (9) stops Lanier's Tacaris Bozeman (2) during their game at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 8, 2022.

