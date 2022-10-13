5 defensive players to watch for Oklahoma as they take on No. 20 Kansas

Oklahoma is desperate for a win to regain any semblance of confidence that they’ve lost over the three-game losing streak.

A tough loss to Kansas State turned into a lopsided shellacking at the hands of TCU in Fort Worth, which ultimately culminated in last week’s 49-0 drubbing thanks to the Texas Longhorns.

In every one of those losses, the Sooners gave up 40 or more points.

On Saturday, the No. 20 Kansas Jayhawks team will stroll into the Palace on the Prairie fresh off their first loss of the season to No. 13 TCU. Kansas comes in with a dynamic offensive team averaging just a touch under 40 points per game.

They are a balanced offensive club averaging 226.3 passing yards per game and 215.2 rushing yards per game. For the majority of the season, the Jayhawks have been led by junior quarterback Jalon Daniels but after suffering an injury against TCU, Daniels looks doubtful for the game on Saturday according to ESPN.

Regardless, Oklahoma will have their hands full Saturday with backup QB Jason Bean, whom they faced last year. Their defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed of late so Daniels or not, this game should pose a significant threat to Oklahoma.

How do they go home Saturday night in their new UNITY uniforms winners? They’ll need better performances from these five defenders.

Danny Stutsman, LB

Sept. 10, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma Sooners linebacker David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrate during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Stutsman, like his teammates, has had a rough go of it these last few weeks. He’s not played horribly but his play has been part of the problem.

They’ve been exposed on the ground the most as teams have run for 200-plus yards every game during the losing streak. That only happens if your front seven isn’t playing up to par.

Gap integrity, firing off the ball, poor angles in pursuit, and an inability to get off blocks have doomed them the most. It’s not going to get any easier on Saturday with this Kansas rushing attack. Their running game is dynamic and it can put stress on a defense in numerous ways.

Story continues

Can Stutsman put together a better performance in a game where Kansas will try to get the ground game going?

Jeffery Johnson, NT

Oklahoma’s Jeffery Johnson (77) celebrates during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

The linebackers have been complicit but they’ve been victims of their defensive line not getting any sort of penetration or disruption at the point of attack. That’s gotta change.

Especially for an Oklahoma defense, that is predicated centers on creating negative plays in the backfield.

Jeffery Johnson needs to have a big day. The nose tackle will line up against the interior offensive linemen of the Jayhawks and needs to control the line of scrimmage, which will makes the linebackers’ job easier to more efficiently diagnose the play and go make tackles.

Key Lawrence, S

Oct 8, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA: Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) is tackled by Oklahoma defensive back Key Lawrence (12) while running the ball during the annual Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

Safety play sans Billy Bowman has been a major issue for this team. They lost not one but two safeties from last year in Pat Fields and Delarrin Turner-Yell that were rock-solid players in their roles. They weren’t All-Americans but they made plays and were for the most part always where they were supposed to be and they were dependable.

The same can’t be said this year and part of that can be attributed to learning a new defense but at what point do we say the guys there need to play better as well?

Key Lawrence has displayed some ability but it has yet to have manifested itself on the field into consistent meaningful results.

With Damond Harmon out and Billy Bowman sitting again this week, Key Lawrence will need to make some plays on the backend for the secondary. The Sooners are desperate for stability in the back. Can Lawrence provide that? Luke Grimm, Quentin Skinner, and Lawrence Arnold are Kansas’ main weapons in the passing game.

Facing a balanced attack, Lawrence will have to be steady against the pass and take better angles in run support. He’s had consecutive games with poor angels in pursuit, which has allowed for big plays for the opposition.

Jaren Kanak, LB

Sep 17, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) gets tackled by Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Jaren Kanak (7) during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s national title chances are finished. They are 0-3 in the conference and a their chances of playing for a Big 12 title are minuscule.

It’s time to start letting the young guys who didn’t redshirt, play. Jaren Kanak was a playmaker early on for the Sooners. After the Nebraska game, his snap count decreased significantly. He’s young and still experiencing growing pains but the Sooners are razor thin on scholarship linebackers and the guys above him on the depth chart haven’t played well enough to warrant excluding Kanak from snaps.

He’ll see action on Saturday by default simply because the Sooners don’t have the depth to keep him from playing. He can make an impact and continue building towards a more impactful role in the future.

Trey Morrison, DB

(L-R) Tight end Geor’Quarius Spivey #12 of the TCU Horned Frogs is knocked down by defensive back Trey Morrison #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half of TCU’s home game against Oklahoma at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 1, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Emil Lippe/Getty Images

Coming out of North Carolina, Trey Morrison was a fiery versatile player under cornerbacks coach Dre Bly. He played in the slot and at safety for the Tar Heels and that’s beginning to translate to Oklahoma.

He saw limited looks early on. but due to injuries and poor performance Morrison has been on the field more and more the last few weeks. He’s created a few negative plays for the defense and also looks to be a pretty fiery guy.

The Sooners require both.

With Bowman out, and the Sooners continuing to shuffle defensive backs searching for answers, they need Trey Morrison to be a playmaker.

[listicle id=73525]

[listicle id=73482]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire