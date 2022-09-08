5 defensive players to watch in Oklahoma’s week 2 matchup with Kent State

The Oklahoma Sooners got a strong effort from the defensive side of the ball in week one vs. the UTEP Miners. The Sooners held the Miners to less than one yard per carry and 13 points.

The Sooners will look to improve their pass defense, as Gavin Hardison of UTEP had an inspired performance to bounce back from his underwhelming week zero start against UNT. After completing just 46% of his passes against the Mean Green, Hardison came to Norman and completed 62% of his attempts for 244 yards.

The pass rush helped make up for the passing yards allowed as it helped to shut down UTEP scoring drives. The Sooners received a breakout performance from Reggie Grimes with 2.5 sacks, and Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman led the way in total tackles.

Heading into their week two matchup with Kent State, there are a few players who will be key factors in the outcome, and some we want to see build upon their week one performance.

Woodi Washington, CB

Woodi Washington (0) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. Nathan J Fish/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Against UTEP, Woodi Washington was targeted just once. The Miners couldn’t complete a pass in his direction as the veteran cornerback closed down his side of the field.

Kent State has a couple of solid wide receivers in Dante Cephas and Devontez Walker. Cephas caught six passes for 107 yards, while Walker recorded four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Washington was able to limit quarterback Collin Schee to a 50% completion percentage and just 178 yards passing. If the Sooners are going to win this one convincingly, they’ll need to do what the Huskies did and shut things down on the outside. And that starts with Woodi Washington.

Jalen Redmond, DT

After dealing with a series of health issues, Jalen Redmond (31) returned at a crucial time for OU. The Oklahoman

Though he didn’t record a sack, he came close several times, recording three pressures per Pro Football Focus. The Oklahoma Sooners’ pass rush got home off the edge, but they need a player on the interior to continue to create pressure.

Schee, like Gavin Hardison of UTEP, is a big quarterback with the athleticism to escape the pocket and keep plays alive. After coming close last week, look for Redmond to record his first sack of the season this week.

David Ugwoegbu, LB

Oklahoma’s David Ugwoegbu (2) celebrates after a play during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

David Ugwoegbu may not have led the team in tackles like fellow linebacker Danny Stutsman, but he was just as impactful. Ugwoegbu recorded seven total tackles and a sack.

According to Pro Football Focus, he had four “stops.” PFF considers a stop as any play that results in a “loss” for the offense. Meaning a tackle on third down to bring up fourth down, a sack, a tackle for loss, or even a tackle on first down that only goes for three yards.

More than half of his seven tackles resulted in a loss for the offense. Let’s see if he can build upon that tremendous game in week two.

R Mason Thomas, DE

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables shakes hands with fans after Saturday’s 45-13 victory over UTEP in Norman. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

In a bit of a surprise, true freshman R Mason Thomas was third among the defensive ends in snaps played on Saturday against UTEP. And he didn’t disappoint, logging a half-sack on 32 snaps.

He’s found favor among the coaching staff in his short time in Norman and looks like a key cog in the defensive end rotation. He’s got the speed to be devastating off the edge, and his performance in week one should provide more opportunities to make an impact in week two. Can the freshman string together another strong game in week two?

Jordan Kelley, DT

(Credit: OU Athletics)

Jordan Kelley earned the highest run defense grade from Pro Football Focus among all interior defensive linemen in the Big 12 in week one. He may not have filled up the stat sheet, but he was a monster on the inside, limiting the UTEP rushing attack.

If he can continue to build off of that performance, Kelley the Oklahoma Sooners will be tough to run against with him, Jeffery Johnson, Jalen Redmond, and Isaiah Coe up the middle.

